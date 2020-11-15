Steve Cahalan: Fat Pat’s BBQ opens in Spring Grove

Spring Grove, Minn., has a new barbecue restaurant that’s slated to also become a brewpub in several months.

Patrick Longmire Jr. and his father, Pat, became known in the area for the Texas-style barbecue that they made and sold from their Fat Pat’s BBQ food truck from 2017 to 2019. On most Fridays during the last two of those years, the food truck was at the Cameron Park Farmers Market in downtown La Crosse.

Fat Pat’s sold its food truck last spring, but has continued to cater weddings and other events.

On Oct. 16, Fat Pat’s BBQ made its debut as a barbecue restaurant that operates two days a week — from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays — in Jo’s Coffee House, which opened in August 2019 in a new addition to Red’s Hometown Market at 500 E. Main St. in Spring Grove, Minn. Pat Longmire and his wife, Debbie, own the grocery store. And Patrick’s wife, Jayme, manages the coffeehouse, which continues to serve its full menu even on the two days when it doubles as a barbecue restaurant.

Patrick has started making test batches of beer, as Fat Pat’s BBQ prepares to become Fat Pat’s Brewpub & BBQ. (Jo’s Coffee House will continue.)