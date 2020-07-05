Steve Cahalan: Fathead Steve’s opens in downtown La Crosse

Construction is under way on a new O’Reilly Auto Parts store that will replace the current one at 712 George St. in La Crosse.

The new store is being built just north of the current one, which was a Teeta and Mike’s Champion Parts City store until the O’Reilly chain bought it in 2014.

The new building will be much larger than the current one, will have more inventory, and is expected to open in mid-November, store manager Jace Lippert said. The current store will remain open until the new one opens, he said. Then the old building will be demolished to make way for expanded parking, Lippert said.

The new store is being built because of the age of and upkeep required at the current building, and because a larger building was needed because business has been growing, Lippert said.

The GNC vitamin and dietary supplement store at 1421 S. Losey Blvd. in the Village Shopping Center is closing and store fixtures are for sale, according to large signs on the store’s windows.