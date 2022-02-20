Steve Cahalan: Food hall, event venue to make their debuts

La Crosse is slated to get its first food hall in June. Meanwhile, new owners are transforming an eatery in the town of Medary into an event venue.

Mike Margulis and Zach Switzer plan to open LAX Food Hall on June 1 at 508 Jay St., in the Exchange Building in downtown La Crosse. The food hall, which will have spaces for 10 small restaurants and a communal dining area, will be on the first floor and mezzanine level.

Margulis and Switzer said the food hall will be a culinary destination as a collection of unique, locally owned and locally developed restaurants. So far, they’ve signed up two eateries — Fibonacci’s Pasta and Mama Sol’s Comfort Kitchen. (Mama Sol’s will serve soul food.) Margulis and Switzer also plan to operate their own full-service bar on the first floor as part of the food hall.

Margulis and Switzer are negotiating with additional prospective restaurants while they remodel the space for the food hall. “We want each one to be unique,” Margulis said.

“At lunch, it’ll be a lot of office people,” Margulis said of the food hall’s likely customers. “And at dinner time, it’ll be more college students and families.”

Many food halls have opened across the United States, including locations in nearby cities such as Rochester, Minn.; Madison; and Decorah, Iowa, Margulis noted.

“The building we’re in is art deco, which I love as an architect,” Margulis said of the location he and Switzer chose.

For more information, call 608-790-7666 or visit www.laxfoodhall.com or the food hall’s Facebook page.

Kim Nimtz and Melanie Tarnow purchased the former Creekside Grill and Pub at W5450 Keil Coulee Road in the town of Medary on Feb. 1, and are transforming it into an event venue for their Magnolia Sunset Event Venues business. Its first event is booked for March 13.

Their new venue can host most any event, such as Christmas parties, birthday parties, graduation parties, bridal shores, baby showers and funeral luncheons, they said last week. They had been looking for a home for their business and said they decided to buy the former Creekside location because it’s beautiful inside and out and meets a variety of needs for the types of events that they’ll be hosting.

“We have a combined more than 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry and will use that experience to create unforgettable weddings and events,” Nimtz said.

“Kim and I have known each other going on 15 years now, having worked together in the service industry prior and are now picking up where we left off,” Tarnow said. “We are looking forward to an amazing adventure bound to be set by a lot of success.”

For more information, visit Magnolia’s Facebook and Instagram pages, email magnoliasunsetvenues@gmail.com or call Nimtz at 608-518-1029 for all bookings and related questions or Tarnow at 608-769-0304 for daily operations. Magnolia soon will have a website.

Hansen Auction Group, whose main office is in Downing, Wis., says it has acquired Independence, Wis.-based Northern Investment Co. Company President Bryce Hansen told me last week that the acquisition occurred in late January.

With the merger, Northern Investment Co. will offer all the same services as it has in the past. Hansen’s company said in a press release that it will bring a much more robust marketing team to provide a supreme service for marketing all types of real estate as well as personal property.

It said the conventional real estate will still be operated under the Northern Investment Co. name with the same staff, with a much larger marketplace to advertise properties. And it said Northern Investment Co. will now offer online-only auctions, live auctions, and live and online auctions on the Hansen Auction Group’s platform.

With the acquisition, Hansen Auction Group has five offices in Wisconsin and Minnesota specializing in real estate and auction needs. For more information, visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com or the company’s Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

