Steve Cahalan: Food hall, event venue to make their debuts

La Crosse is slated to get its first food hall in June. Meanwhile, new owners are transforming an eatery in the town of Medary into an event venue.
Mike Margulis and Zach Switzer plan to open
LAX Food Hall on June 1 at 508 Jay St., in the Exchange Building in downtown La Crosse. The food hall, which will have spaces for 10 small restaurants and a communal dining area, will be on the first floor and mezzanine level.
Margulis and Switzer said the food hall will be a culinary destination as a collection of unique, locally owned and locally developed restaurants. So far, they’ve signed up two eateries — Fibonacci’s Pasta and Mama Sol’s Comfort Kitchen. (Mama Sol’s will serve soul food.) Margulis and Switzer also plan to operate their own full-service bar on the first floor as part of the food hall.
Margulis and Switzer are negotiating with additional prospective restaurants while they remodel the space for the food hall. “We want each one to be unique,” Margulis said.
“At lunch, it’ll be a lot of office people,” Margulis said of the food hall’s likely customers. “And at dinner time, it’ll be more college students and families.”
Many food halls have opened across the United States, including locations in nearby cities such as Rochester, Minn.; Madison; and Decorah, Iowa, Margulis noted.
“The building we’re in is art deco, which I love as an architect,” Margulis said of the location he and Switzer chose.
Kim Nimtz and Melanie Tarnow purchased the former Creekside Grill and Pub at W5450 Keil Coulee Road in the town of Medary on Feb. 1, and are transforming it into an event venue for their
Magnolia Sunset Event Venues business. Its first event is booked for March 13.
Their new venue can host most any event, such as Christmas parties, birthday parties, graduation parties, bridal shores, baby showers and funeral luncheons, they said last week. They had been looking for a home for their business and said they decided to buy the former Creekside location because it’s beautiful inside and out and meets a variety of needs for the types of events that they’ll be hosting.
“We have a combined more than 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry and will use that experience to create unforgettable weddings and events,” Nimtz said.
“Kim and I have known each other going on 15 years now, having worked together in the service industry prior and are now picking up where we left off,” Tarnow said. “We are looking forward to an amazing adventure bound to be set by a lot of success.”
For more information, visit Magnolia's
Facebook and Instagram pages, email magnoliasunsetvenues@gmail.com or call Nimtz at 608-518-1029 for all bookings and related questions or Tarnow at 608-769-0304 for daily operations. Magnolia soon will have a website. Hansen Auction Group, whose main office is in Downing, Wis., says it has acquired Independence, Wis.-based Northern Investment Co. Company President Bryce Hansen told me last week that the acquisition occurred in late January.
With the merger, Northern Investment Co. will offer all the same services as it has in the past. Hansen’s company said in a press release that it will bring a much more robust marketing team to provide a supreme service for marketing all types of real estate as well as personal property.
It said the conventional real estate will still be operated under the Northern Investment Co. name with the same staff, with a much larger marketplace to advertise properties. And it said Northern Investment Co. will now offer online-only auctions, live auctions, and live and online auctions on the Hansen Auction Group’s platform.
With the acquisition, Hansen Auction Group has five offices in Wisconsin and Minnesota specializing in real estate and auction needs. For more information, visit
www.hansenauctiongroup.com or the company’s Facebook page.
Places of the past: 29 La Crosse area restaurants you'll never eat at again (part one)
Sandy's Drive-In
The Sandy's Drive-In, at the southeast corner of Rose and Clinton streets, is shown here shortly after an addition was completed in 1972. The fast food franchise was at the location from 1962 until about 1975. Today, the site is home to River Bank.
Tribune file photo
Paul's Pantry
Owner Dave Skogen stands in front of Paul's Pantry, a delicatessen, bakery and convenience store that opened in 1983 at 237 Second Ave N. in Onalaska. The store was named for Paul Skogen, who founded the Skogen supermarket chain at the site in 1946. From 1998 to 2016, the building was used as a support center for the Skogen family's Festival Foods grocery stores.
Tribune file photo
1985: Ranch House Dinner Theater
Scott Manthe, left, and Renee Lieder starred in the 1985 Ranch House Dinner Theatre production of "Butterflies are Free." The Sparta performing arts venue was opened by Robert Irwin in 1984.
Tribune file photo
Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor
Dave Olsen, left, owner of Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor, helps employees build a 150-foot-long pizza in the parking lot of his Onalaska store in 1984. The event was a fundraiser for the Onalaska High School's athletic department. The store, part of an Iowa-based chain, opened a year earlier at 808 Oak Ave. Olson renamed the restaurant as Pizza Pros Ala Mode in 2012, but it only lasted a few months under the new name. The building was torn down to make way for a Culver's, which opened there in 2014.
Tribune file photo
Unicorn Restaurant
Karla Parker serves diners Helen Corbett and David Lehrke at Unicorn Restaurant, which owner Eric Bernhardt opened in 1984 at 312 S. Third St. The location, which had operated as Louie Bantle's Restaurant for many years, is home today to the La Crosse Professional Plaza.
Tribune file photo
Pagliacci's
Gary Roberts opened Pagliacci's restaurant in 1982 at 308 S. Third St. The Italian restaurant closed in 1984. Today the building houses the offices of The Fortney Companies.
Tribune file photo
Maid-Rite Cafe
Bob and Irene Allen, shown here just before their retirement in 1984, opened the Maid-Rite Cafe in 1947 at 1117 Caledonia St. The restaurant, which was best known for its loose-meat sandwiches, closed in 2016.
Tribune file photo
Circus Supper Club
Sherry and Jim Welch, owners of the Circus Supper Club, are served some of the restaurant's popular ribs by Rita Bagniefski. Pianist and entertainer Victor Borge famously stopped in the downtown landmark during a visit to La Crosse in 1974 and was one of the eateries most famous fans. Years later, Wettstein's expanded its showroom into the space before closing in 2018.
Tribune file photo
Michael's Cerise
Jim Pappas, one of the owners of Michael's Cerise, is shown here in this 1984 photo. The Cerise Club first opened in 1959 at the corner of 32nd and Fairchild streets by Gerald Heberlein; it was destroyed by a fire in 1964. Heberlein reopened the club in 1967 at 1815 Ward Ave. Heberlein sold the restaurant to the Pappas family of Rochester, Minn., in 1976. The Pappas family closed the restaurant in 1993 and briefly reopened before closing for good the following year. Today, the site is home to the Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency.
In July 1976, the Cerise Club was the scene of the shooting deaths of Paul Whipple, a night bartender at the club, and his friend Theresa Schneider. The suspect in the case, David A. Leyden shot and killed himself the next month in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Tribune file photo
Ground Round
Musician Tammy Waller was a frequent children's performer during the early 1980s at Ground Round. The North Side restaurant opened in early 1981 at 1930 Rose St. It closed in 1992 and was replaced by the Armadillo Mexi-Deli and, later, Edwardo's Ristorante di Pizza, which closed in 2015. A new Ground Round franchise opened in Onalaska in 2015; it closed in 2018.
Tribune file photo
Wendy's
David Lee stands in front of a Wendy's restaurant at 2240 Rose St. shortly after purchasing the La Crosse fast food franchise in 1983. He also owned a Wendy's at 3810 Mormon Coulee Road. The North Side location closed in 1989; today the building is home to Express Employment Professionals. The South Side location closed in 1989; today that building is home to Subway Restaurant. A Wendy's opened in 2003 at 4422 Mormon Coulee Road, and another, which opened in 1984, operates across from Valley View Mall in Onalaska.
Tribune file photo
Elite Restaurant and Candy Shop
Paul Pappas, owner of the Elite Restaurant and Candy Shop, is shown here making confections at his store at 421 Main St. The Pappas family opened the store in 1912; it closed in 2000. Today, Fat Sam's Main Street Bistro, which opened in 2012, occupies that space until it closed in 2017.
Tribune file photo
Big River Cattle Co.
Jon Schuster, shown here in 1983, opened the Great River Cattle Co. in 1980 at 716 Second Ave. N. in Onalaska. He sold the restaurant in 1989 and bought it back the next year, changing the name to Chicken Steak and Chocolate Cake. The restaurant changed hands again in 2006 and became Blue Moon, which was the name of the restaurant before Schuster's 1980 purchase.
Tribune file photo
Esteban's
Danette Shick, daughter of Linda and David Shick, tries on a sombrero during a visit to Esteban's restaurant with her West Salem Spanish class. The restaurant opened in in February 1980 at 300 S. Third St. in downtown La Crosse and closed in January 1996. Numerous eateries have opened and closed at that location since then, and another, Lovechild is in business there today.
Tribune file photo
Fat Sams Bistro
Fat Sams Main Street Bistro operated at 412 Main St. in downtown La Crosse from 2012 to 2017. The restaurant, known for its gourmet sandwiches, salads and homemade soups, was located at the site of the former Elite Restaurant.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Nob Hill
The dining room of Nob Hill is shown when it opened in Onalaska in 1979. The restaurant, at 910 Second Ave. N., changed its name in 1993 to the Lighthouse (at Nob Hill) when a lighthouse replica was built next to the restaurant; it closed in 1997. The location has since been occupied by Seven Bridges Restaurant, Seasons By the Lake and currently Two Beagles Brewpub.
Tribune file photo
1983: Showbiz Pizza Place
Kindergartners from Onalaska’s Irving Pertzsch Elementary School gather at Showbiz Pizza Place in Onalaska in 1983. The pizza chain opened just north of Valley View Mall in 1982 and was rebranded as Chuck E. Cheese in 1993. Although its neighboring movie theater was torn down to make room for Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2014, the kid-friendly restaurant remains.
Tribune file photo
Jensen's Cafe
Owner Philip Jensen, the son of the restaurant's founder, Tollef Jensen, serves customers in this 1982 photo at Jensen's Cafe in Galesville. The cafe was located on the city's square from 1902 until it closed in 1992.
Tribune file photo
The Mint
From left, Dane Gonzales, Corrie Brekke and Cody Cottrell opened The Mint restaurant at 1810 State St. in September 2014. The farm-to-table style eatery closed four years later in September 2018.
Tribune file photo
Oscar's
Franz Butkovich carries a tray of pickled turkey gizzards while working at Oscar's, a restaurant that first opened in 1981 at 139 Second Ave. S. in Onalaska. Owned by Bud Pretasky, the restaurant was designed to let customers grill their own steaks and seafood. In 1984, the eatery changed its name to Oscar's Little Chicago, which had a mafia theme. A fire destroyed the building in 1986, and today the site is a parking lot for the Scoreboard Bar.
Tribune file photo
Walt's Restaurant
A couple enters Walt's Restaurant, 310 Mississippi St., shortly before it closed in 1982. The eatery reopened under the Walt's name again a few years later before closing for good in 1989. Later it served as the hospitality center for G. Heileman Brewery. In 2002, the nearby City Brewery reopened it as City Bier Stube. Later it operated under the names Gottlieb's, Lindner's at the Brewery and Nell's City Grill. The space remains vacant today.
Tribune file photo
Big Dipper
Merlin Wangen, owner of the Big Dipper in Sparta, prepares to serve an ice cream creation in this 1981 photo. The store, which was located at 106 N. Water St., is now home to MC's Sparta Grill.
Tribune file photo
Party House
Millie and Don Roesler stand in front of the Party House restaurant in 1981 shortly before it closed. The supper club, which was located in the town of Shelby near the junction of Hwy. 14/61 and Hwy. 35, was the casualty of a road expansion project.
Tribune file photo
Bon Appetit
Lebanese native Assaad Maatouk, pictured in 1981, was the chef and part owner of Bon Appetit restaurant in 1980. The eatery, located at 515 Main St., was open for about a year. The location is now home to the La Crosse Olive Oil Co. Maatouk later ran the Casablanca restaurant, first in Onalaska during the 1990s and later in La Crosse.
Tribune file photo
Chop House
Henry and Leone Wright stand in front of their restaurant, The Chop House, days before it closed in April 1980. The eatery, located at 122 N. Third St., was best known for its breakfasts. That original plan was to tear down the building to make way for an expansion of First Bank-La Crosse, but the lender instead built a 10-story office tower at Second and Main streets. The former Chop House building is home to Digger's Sting today.
Tribune file photo
Zorba's
A fire destroyed Zorba's Greek restaurant in 1979. In 1981, owner Demetrios "Jimmy" Mitropoulos was sentenced to eight years in prison on an arson charge. Emman "Mike" Minos testified that Mitropoulos paid him $2,000 to set fire to the restaurant at 304 Main St. The lot, that today is adjacent to Grounded Specialty Coffee, remains vacant.
Tribune file photo
Johnnies Bar & Grill
La Crosse firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed Johnnie’s Bar & Restaurant 20 years ago during the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 1994. Johnnie’s, which dated to 1947 and was located at 2620 South Ave., was a popular restaurant, widely known for its Friday night fish fry. The former site of Johnnie’s is now occupied by a parking area for Autotude at 2612 South Ave.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
Perkins
The Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 1411 Rose St. closed in August 2019. The closure was part of a nationwide downsizing by the struggling chain. The location on Hwy. 16 in Onalaska remains open.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
