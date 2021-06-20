Steve Cahalan: Frontiers Boutique opens Tuesday in downtown La Crosse

This week, fans of Western apparel and decor get a new place to shop in downtown La Crosse.
Renee Holzer will open Frontiers Boutique on Tuesday at 225 N. Third St., on the second floor of the Schintgen Building.
The boutique — which will sell Western-style clothing, jewelry, purses, boots and home decor — will have a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with raffles and door prizes. And from 1 to 3 p.m., the grand opening will feature free horse-drawn wagon rides that leave from a parking lot behind the building.
“Our motto is ‘Western chic for Midwest living,’” Holzer said. But not so Western that the average Midwesterner can’t work the store’s merchandise into their wardrobe or home decor, she added.
The store also will have some non-Western clothing that would pair well with Western apparel, Holzer said.
She and her husband, Rick, bought the building, which was constructed in 1888, and have restored its second floor. Among other things, they had the original wood floor and other woodwork refinished, restored a fireplace that was found behind a wall, and replaced all of the windows.
Store hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. Appointments are available for private shopping parties.
For more information, call 608-668-4391 or visit www.frontiers.boutique or the store’s Facebook page.
Bath Fixer opened Monday at its new location, the former 199 ride La Crosse used car dealership building at N3020 Hwy. 16 in the town of Medary.
Norm and Kate Snodgrass, who have owned the bathroom remodeling business since 2016, bought the building earlier this month. Bath Fixer moved there from 55 Copeland Ave. in La Crosse, where it had been since 2016.
Bath Fixer does complete bathroom remodels, as well as projects such as installing bathtubs, showers, vanities and tile.
“We needed more space,” Norm Snodgrass said of moving to the new location, which is much larger than the previous one
He said a sign and vehicle wrap business, J-Line Design LLC, also will move into the new location, probably in July, from 3257 George St. in La Crosse.
Bath Fixer’s office hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 608-782-3440 or visit www.bathfixerllc.com or Facebook.
Kid’s Couture Resale Boutique has moved from West Salem to 120 Hale Drive in Holmen. It’s in part of the building that also houses Hmong Grocery Store, and is south of Festival Foods.
Kid’s Couture opened in April at its new location, Amanda Fortney said last week. She and her husband, Brock, bought the business in 2014. They moved it from La Crosse to 108 N. Leonard St. in West Salem in 2016.
The new Holmen location has about three times as much space as the West Salem storefront, which the business outgrew, Amanda Fortney said.
Kid’s Couture buys and sells clothing — mainly for children — as well as maternity clothing, nursing tops, toys, children’s books and baby equipment. It also sometimes has consignment sales of items made by area crafters.
Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 608-399-1020 or visit the store’s Facebook page.
