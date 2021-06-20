Steve Cahalan: Frontiers Boutique opens Tuesday in downtown La Crosse

This week, fans of Western apparel and decor get a new place to shop in downtown La Crosse.

Renee Holzer will open Frontiers Boutique on Tuesday at 225 N. Third St., on the second floor of the Schintgen Building.

The boutique — which will sell Western-style clothing, jewelry, purses, boots and home decor — will have a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with raffles and door prizes. And from 1 to 3 p.m., the grand opening will feature free horse-drawn wagon rides that leave from a parking lot behind the building.

“Our motto is ‘Western chic for Midwest living,’” Holzer said. But not so Western that the average Midwesterner can’t work the store’s merchandise into their wardrobe or home decor, she added.

The store also will have some non-Western clothing that would pair well with Western apparel, Holzer said.

She and her husband, Rick, bought the building, which was constructed in 1888, and have restored its second floor. Among other things, they had the original wood floor and other woodwork refinished, restored a fireplace that was found behind a wall, and replaced all of the windows.