Steve Cahalan: Gino's, other businesses opening up in area

Gino’s opens June 1 in Onalaska

Tony Angelini, who owns Angelini’s Ristorante in Onalaska and Mario’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs in downtown La Crosse, plans to open his new Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs restaurant on June 1 in the former El Cerrito Mexican Restaurant location at 306 Sand Lake Road in Onalaska. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.

Angelini had planned to open Gino’s by April 1, but delayed that because of the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, which was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on May 13.

Mario’s, at 118 S. Third St. in La Crosse, has been temporarily closed since March 17 but will reopen this Tuesday. Mario’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday. Angelini’s Ristorante had remained open offering only carry-out and delivery food service (as restaurants and bars were allowed to do), and resumed dine-in service May 13 with the Supreme Court ruling.