Steve Cahalan: Gino's, other businesses opening up in area

Gino’s opens June 1 in Onalaska
Tony Angelini, who owns Angelini’s Ristorante in Onalaska and Mario’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs in downtown La Crosse, plans to open his new Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs restaurant on June 1 in the former El Cerrito Mexican Restaurant location at 306 Sand Lake Road in Onalaska. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.
Angelini had planned to open Gino’s by April 1, but delayed that because of the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, which was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on May 13.
Mario’s, at 118 S. Third St. in La Crosse, has been temporarily closed since March 17 but will reopen this Tuesday. Mario’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday. Angelini’s Ristorante had remained open offering only carry-out and delivery food service (as restaurants and bars were allowed to do), and resumed dine-in service May 13 with the Supreme Court ruling.
Gino’s will have the same menu items as Mario’s, plus gelato, gyros off the spit and a Spicy Polish sandwich. Gino’s will have inside and outside dining and its telephone number will be 608-519-3166. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Professional Hearing Care, LLC, which is based in Mauston and also has a location in Westby, will open its new La Crosse practice June 1 at 1521 S. Losey Blvd. in the Village Shopping Center.
“Professional Hearing Care focuses on the evaluation and treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus,” said Ryan Gregg, doctor of audiology, who oversees the La Crosse office. He has more than 20 years of experience in the field of audiology.
Hours at the new La Crosse practice will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. Evening and weekend appointments are available by request. The La Crosse location will celebrate its grand opening throughout the month of June with free hearing screenings and refreshments.
Professional Hearing Care uses advanced technologies such as Cognivue, a Food and Drug Administration-approved computerized test that assesses overall cognitive health. “Individuals with untreated hearing loss are at significantly higher risk of cognitive decline and dementia,” Gregg said.
The new La Crosse practice’s telephone number is 608-519-2347. For more information, visit www.profhearingcare.com or Facebook.
Kristine Vehrenkamp opened Revved Nutrition, an Herballife nutrition club, on May 9 at 19873 W. Gale Ave., just off the town square in downtown Galesville. It’s next to Coulee Boutique.
Vehrenkamp, who also is a Herbalife distributor, said Revved Nutrition offers protein shakes, protein coffee and energizing drinks, using Herbalife products. Wellness coaching also is available.
Revved Nutrition’s hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Vehrenkamp plans to hold a grand opening celebration sometime this summer.
For more information, call Revved Nutrition at 608-792-9442 or visit its Facebook page.
Ken Frey opened Driftwind V-Twin, an independent motorcycle shop, on April 1 in a former gas station at 1501 Commercial St. in downtown Bangor.
“We specialize in quick services that get our consumers in and out fast, so they can enjoy the open road,” said Frey, who runs the business with the help of his wife, Missy. It offers quick lube, brake services, preventative maintenance, after-market parts and accessory installation for Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles. And it offers tires, towing, detailing and winter storage for all kinds of motorcycles. Frey also hopes to begin buying and selling used motorcycles in the few years.
Driftwind V-Twin will hold rides for motorcyclists on the first Tuesday of the month, from spring through fall.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday; by appointment only on Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 608-844-8485 or visit www.widriftwind.square.site or the shop’s Facebook page.
Dr. Brennan Quinn moved his Onalaska Wellness practice in March to 9542 E. 16 Frontage Road, in a building near Treehouse Gift & Home. Onalaska Wellness first opened last September on Sand Lake Road.
Quinn is a doctor of acupuncture and oriental medicine and said he has seen the benefits of acupuncture on his patients throughout his career in integrative medicine. He uses a combination of electro-acupuncture, muscle release and myofascial cupping in treating new or chronic pain syndromes.
Quinn said his practice is taking many coronavirus precautions, such as all patients wearing masks.
Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 608-313-4327 or visit www.onalaskawellness.com or the practice’s Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
In this Series
From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses
-
Steve Cahalan: Gino's, other businesses opening up in area
-
Steve Cahalan: HD Drive-In, TGI Fridays site are in the news
-
Steve Cahalan: True North Chiropractic to open in Onalaska
- 49 updates
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.