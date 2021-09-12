Steve Cahalan: Glory Days to remain Packers mecca

The Schohs said Glory Days will be open from 5 p.m. to close on Monday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to close on Friday, 10 a.m. to close on Saturday and Sunday, and will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Glory Days soon will have food, the Schohs said, such as frozen pizza at all times and cheese curds and bratwurst on days of Packers home games. They’ve hired Angela Graham to manage Glory Days.

For more information, call the pub’s new telephone number 608-881-6686 or visit its Facebook page.

Friday was the last day for Iguana’s Mexican Street Cafe at 1800 State St., across from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. The restaurant opened in 2012.

In a post Tuesday on its Facebook page, the cafe announced it was closing and noted the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the restaurant industry.

“What some people may not understand is that it is even hard for the ones who are doing well and are still open, like us, because these are still uncertain times,” the post said. “Every day you are faced with new choices and decisions and worries. It takes a toll on you mentally, physically and emotionally.”