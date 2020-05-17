Steve Cahalan: HD Drive-In, TGI Fridays site are in the news

Both buildings probably will be multi-tenant, he said. The smaller building is being designed to have a full drive-thru, while the larger building is being designed to have a simpler pick-up window.

In the letter, Truehl also said plans are to market the buildings extensively to new national tenants. No leases had been signed yet.

Truehl told me Wednesday that some leases need to be signed before the development team that his firm is part of goes forward with demolishing the TGI Fridays building and constructing the new smaller buildings. “We have the site under control,” he said. “We have a contract to purchase and develop the property.”

A couple months ago, before the coronavirus pandemic affected the economy “There was strong interest” by prospective tenants, Truehl said. “We hope that when the state opens back up for business, that the interest is still there.”

Truehl said he hopes to demolish the existing building and start construction of the new ones later this year.

Next spring probably is the earliest that one or both new buildings might be completed, he said.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0