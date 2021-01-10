Steve Cahalan: HI Express opens, another becomes a Days Inn

A new 136-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel opened Dec. 31 at 2614 Midwest Drive, east of Theater Road in Onalaska.
And with the opening of the new Holiday Inn Express, the older one at 9409 State Road 16 in Onalaska — near Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Olive Garden restaurant — became the Days Inn & Suites of Onalaska/
La Crosse.
The latter hotel became part of the Days Inn chain as of Jan. 1, said Emriana Langreck, the hotel’s general manager. The 75-room hotel opened in 1996 and is owned by Abenov Hospitality in Vermillion, S.D.
The hotel’s new Days Inn signage will go up soon, Langreck said. Some of the hotel’s amenities include a free breakfast, meeting room, indoor swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center.
For more information about the Days Inn hotel in Onalaska, call it at 608-783-6555 or visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.
Meanwhile, the Days Inn Hotel and Conference Center on French Island will continue to operate as a Days Inn, said Dan Deicher, that hotel’s general manager.
As I’ve mentioned in past columns, the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Midwest Drive is owned by Winona-based Rivers Hotel Co. The five-story hotel has 136 guest rooms including 48 suites, as well as a fitness center, two meeting rooms and a pool area with a large pool, hot tub and zero-entry kids’ pool with a small slide. It also has a free breakfast buffet.
For more information on the new hotel, call it at 608-667-3030 or visit its Facebook page or www.hiexpress.com. I’ll have more about the new hotel in next Sunday’s Tribune.
A Stanton Optical store opened Monday at 9362 State Road 16, in part of the former Payless Shoesource building in Onalaska, across from Valley View Mall.
And a Spectrum store will open at the end of January in the other space in that building, Kimberly Noetzel, a Charter Communications spokeswoman, told me last week. Charter’s Spectrum brand services — internet, mobile, TV and voice — will be featured at the new store. I’ll have more about the Spectrum store in an upcoming column.
The building has been enlarged and remodeled, to create the two storefronts.
Hours at the new Stanton Optical store are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call the store at 608-433-2293 or visit www.stantonoptical.com/locations/onalaska or Facebook.
The Stanton Optical retail brand, like the My Eyelab retail brand, is owned by Now Optics, which is based in Palm Springs, Fla.
Stanton Optical has more than 100 locations and describes itself as a leading full-service optical retailer offering eye care and eyewear.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
