Steve Cahalan: Historic Fortney Lounge opens in Viroqua

The Historic Fortney Lounge has opened on the first floor of The Historic Fortney (formerly known as the Hotel Fortney) at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Viroqua.

The lounge opened June 3 and is operated by the owners of The Historic Fortney — Brian and Amy Wrobel, and his parents, Larry and Sue Wrobel. The four bought the building in January 2020 and began renovating it in April 2020.

There are plans for a July 3 grand opening celebration for the lounge, which is open to the public and serves craft beer, wine, mimosas, specialty soda pop and water. The lounge also sells appetizers and pizza from the Driftless Cafe as well as Cassell Hollow Farms Kettle Corn, Brian Wrobel said last week.

It has the atmosphere of an upscale lounge, he said, and is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

“Anyone with an interest in historical buildings needs to check out the lounge as we saved as much of the historical features as possible,” Wrobel said. The building was constructed in 1899.