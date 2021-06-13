Steve Cahalan: Historic Fortney Lounge opens in Viroqua

The Historic Fortney Lounge has opened on the first floor of The Historic Fortney (formerly known as the Hotel Fortney) at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Viroqua.
The lounge opened June 3 and is operated by the owners of The Historic Fortney — Brian and Amy Wrobel, and his parents, Larry and Sue Wrobel. The four bought the building in January 2020 and began renovating it in April 2020.
There are plans for a July 3 grand opening celebration for the lounge, which is open to the public and serves craft beer, wine, mimosas, specialty soda pop and water. The lounge also sells appetizers and pizza from the Driftless Cafe as well as Cassell Hollow Farms Kettle Corn, Brian Wrobel said last week.
It has the atmosphere of an upscale lounge, he said, and is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
“Anyone with an interest in historical buildings needs to check out the lounge as we saved as much of the historical features as possible,” Wrobel said. The building was constructed in 1899.
Four other businesses have moved into the building’s first floor. “We are finalizing the build-out for the last space that was available,” for an additional tenant that’s expected to open in September, Wrobel said. The owners plan to re-create hotel rooms on the second and third floors of the three-story building, but haven’t announced a timetable for that.
For more information, call 608-638-3000 or visit The Historic Fortney’s Facebook page. The Historic Fortney soon will have a website.
Wendy Franke opened Sign Gypsies Coulee Region at the end of March, after buying a franchise from Sign Gypsies, which has more than 700 locations nationwide.
Sign Gypsies is a yard greeting rental service that creates personalized signs that it delivers, sets up and removes. It helps people celebrate things like birthdays, birth, gender reveals, welcome home, graduations, engagements, first day of school, making the team, congratulations, and school and community events.
Franke said her business helps to spread joy, inspire and connect with the communities it serves. “I cover all of La Crosse County, but I will travel to set up signs outside of the county for an additional fee,” she said.
For more information, call 608-709-8937, email couleeregion@signgypsies.com or go to the booking link on the local service’s Facebook page.
Dr. Torey Vande Walle has taken over the general dentistry practice of Dr. Kevin Cook at 1800 Hwy. 16 in La Crosse, and renamed it Hixon Hills Dental. The effective date was Jan. 22, but the sign with the new name went up more recently.
Cook, who has been practicing dentistry for 40 years, said he is working there 20 hours a week and plans to fully retire in two years.
Vande Walle is a Green Bay native and graduated with distinction with a doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. “I moved to La Crosse after graduation and have been practicing for four years now,” he said.
“One of my goals is to create a more environmentally-friendly way to do dentistry,” Vande Walle said, adding that “We are continually seeking ways to reduce waste and make the switch to reusable, recyclable and digital products. Thus far we have switched from plastic to paper patient bags, remodeled the employee bathroom, switched from paper to washable cloth towels, and transitioned to completely digital charting.
“Additionally, we are actively volunteering with local trail work and cleanup,” he said. “I’m excited to learn more ways to reduce our waste and participate in local environmental and outdoor initiatives.”
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday.
For more information, call 608-782-9667 or visit www.hixonhillsdental.com or Facebook.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.
In this Series
From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses
-
Steve Cahalan: Historic Fortney Lounge opens in Viroqua
-
Steve Cahalan: Wisconsin Clothing Co. to open in downtown La Crosse
-
Steve Cahalan: South Lanes Pizza to open in Village Shopping Center
- 61 updates