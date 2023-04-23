Three years after four new owners bought and began renovating the historic Hotel Fortney at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Viroqua, it will reopen as a hotel on Thursday with its 14 new boutique guest rooms that replaced 41 much smaller rooms on the building’s second and third floors.

Brian and Amy Wrobel and his parents, Larry and Sue Wrobel, all of Stoddard, bought the building in January 2020 and began renovating it in April 2020.

The Wrobels opened The Historic Fortney Lounge in June 2021 in part of the renovated first floor, where several businesses also have located. The lounge soon will be renamed The Hotel Fortney Lounge and will expand its hours starting May 2 to 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Food from the nearby Driftless Cafe and the nearby Noble Rind Cheese Co. cheese shop and deli can be ordered in the lounge.

The three-story hotel was built in 1899 by Toger and Hannah Fortney, with a grand staircase near the lobby leading to guest rooms on the second and third floor.

In the last phase of the hotel’s renovation, the second and third floors were gutted and 14 boutique guest rooms were created where the 41 old rooms had been. A guest lounge was built on the third floor and an outdoor gear room was created on the second floor with such amenities as a fly-tying station and a station for working on bicycles.

The wooden grand staircase has been refinished. Hanging near it on the first floor is a recently restored neon Fortney Hotel sign that apparently dates back to the 1920s and was found in the basement. The building’s many windows were replaced as part of the restoration.

The restoration project will be completed once an elevator is installed near the staircase. “Hopefully by July 1 that’s up and running,” Brian said. Until then, guests will walk up the grand staircase to get to their rooms, as they always did in the past.

The hotel has begun taking reservations. For more information, call 608-638-3100 or visit www.hotelfortney.com or Facebook.

Scooter’s Coffee franchisee Northern Grounds, LLC, has asked the City of La Crosse for an exception to minimum height standards so it can build a Scooter’s drive-thru at 224 La Crosse St., near the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in downtown La Crosse.

It would be Northern Grounds’ third area Scooter’s location. It opened a drive-thru in June 2022 in Onalaska. And a larger Scooter’s that will have a drive-thru as well as inside and outside seating is expected to open sometime in May at Hale Drive and Holmen Drive in Holmen, Zach Mueller, a partner in Northern Grounds, told me last week

The city of La Crosse normally would require a minimum of two stories for construction of a new building at the proposed downtown site. But Northern Grounds’ application for an exception says that isn’t feasible for its proposed drive-thru.

“If everything goes smoothly, and the city graciously grants us all required approvals, we would hope to be starting construction by late summer or early fall and be open before the end of 2023,” Mueller told me. The proposed drive-thru would have outdoor patio seating, but no inside seating.

The City Plan Commission will consider Northern Grounds’ application on May 1, the common council’s Judiciary & Administration Committee will hold a public hearing on it May 2 and the La Crosse Common Council will take final action May 11.

The new Five Guys restaurant at 3025 S. Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska will open tomorrow – Monday, April 24 – its general manager, Nick Hotchkiss, told me last week.

Its opening was originally scheduled for April 17, but was postponed so additional employees could be hired, Hotchkiss said. The restaurant will open with about 50 employees. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, call 608-519-0748 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Kelly Sunday and Tes Kirschbaum opened their new Bean & Baum Handmade store on April 8 at 732 Rose St. in La Crosse.

The two friends make all-natural body care products and started their business in February 2022, selling on their Etsy page. They also sell their products at events such as the Spring Market on the Mississippi set for May 5 and 6 at Maple Grove Venues near West Salem; and the next Great River Makers Market set for June 3 at the La Crescent Area Event Center in La Crescent.

“We have a lot of local customers and it’s convenient for them,” Sunday said of the decision to open their new retail store. “And we thought this could help the North Side” of La Crosse.

Kirschbaum said she and Sunday also plan to host pop-up shop events by others.

Some of Bean & Baum’s biggest sellers are bath cheese wedges, which are soaps shaped like wedges of Swiss cheese; whipped body butter and clay earrings.

The new store’s grand opening celebration will be on June 10. Regular store hours are 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, by appointment Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. “We may have pop-ups on days outside of these regular hours and they will be advertised on our social media,” Kirschbaum said.

For more information, visit www.etsy.com/shop/BeanandBaum or Facebook, or email beanandbaumhandmade@gmail.com.

DBS Group plans to break ground Thursday for its new headquarters at 200 French Road in Onalaska. And it plans to move into the new building in November.

DBS, now at 2700 National Drive in Onalaska, is a design-build construction company that says it’s grown rapidly since its founding in 2015. It now has 36 team members and has a second office, in Rochester, Minn.

The new 6,300-square-foot Onalaska building will house private offices, design studio space and collaboration spaces, including a conference room that DBS will make available for use by local nonprofit and community groups.

“We’ve been fortunate to find talented and committed professionals to join our team,” said Chris Walters, president and CEO. “It’s a group that has attracted more great clients and projects, fueling continuing business growth and furthering the need for additional staff.”

For more information, visit www.dbsg.com or Facebook.

Steve’s Small Engine at 3425 Mormon Coulee Road will be open by appointment only until it closes permanently this spring, according to a sign posted near its entrance.

“We don’t have a (closing) date yet,” a spokesman for the business told me last week. He declined to comment on why the business is closing.

Steve’s Small Engine has been selling and servicing lawn equipment with small engines, such as lawn mowers and snow blowers. But it announced Feb. 25 on its Facebook page that it is closing and is no longer taking in service work or selling parts.

The company has done business as Steve’s Small Engine since 2003, initially at 1211 Travis St. and since 2008 at its current location. For more information, call 608-788-3232 or visit www.stevessmallengine.com or the store’s Facebook page.

Places of the past: 30 La Crosse area restaurants you'll never eat at again (part two) Edwardo's Embers Restaurant Cheddar 'n Ale Mai-Tai Supper Club Winchell's Donut House Taco Bell 1976: New Villa Mr. D's Donuts 1975: Bodega Lunch Club McDonald's Taco John's Taco Village Ponderosa Steak House Shakey's Pizza Fireside Restaurant 1972: Hoffman House Restaurant 1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant Royale Pie Shop Chicago Beef & Etc. 1971: Kewpee Lunch Bridgeman's Ice Cream 1965: Dog House Restaurant Swiss Chateau Henry's Drive-In 1954: Triangle Cafe 1952: Harmony Cafe South Avenue Cafeteria The Penguin Drive-In TGI Fridays Fat Porcupine Burger Fusion