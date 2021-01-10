Steve Cahalan: Holiday Inn Express opens, another becomes a Days Inn

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For more information on the new hotel, call it at 608-667-3030 or visit its Facebook page or www.hiexpress.com. I’ll have more about the new hotel in next Sunday’s Tribune.

A Stanton Optical store opened Monday at 9362 State Road 16, in part of the former Payless Shoesource building in Onalaska, across from Valley View Mall.

And a Spectrum store will open at the end of January in the other space in that building, Kimberly Noetzel, a Charter Communications spokeswoman, told me last week. Charter’s Spectrum brand services — internet, mobile, TV and voice — will be featured at the new store. I’ll have more about the Spectrum store in an upcoming column.

The building has been enlarged and remodeled, to create the two storefronts.

Hours at the new Stanton Optical store are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call the store at 608-433-2293 or visit www.stantonoptical.com/locations/onalaska or Facebook.

The Stanton Optical retail brand, like the My Eyelab retail brand, is owned by Now Optics, which is based in Palm Springs, Fla.