Steve Cahalan: Holiday Inn Express & Suites to open this fall in Tomah

Ruth and Mike Stump of Tomah plan to open a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel this fall on the North Side of Tomah.

Construction work began around the end of November for the new four-story hotel, which will have 85 guest rooms, including 12 extended-stay rooms, Ruth said last week.

“We hope to open it the last week of September or the first week of October,” she said of the hotel going up at 215 Buan St. It will be just east of the 64-room Hampton Inn that the Stumps opened in 2010 and still own. Both hotels are behind a Starbucks coffee store.

Stump said the new Holiday Inn Express will have an indoor swimming pool and whirlpool. “We’ll also have a full hot breakfast,” she said.

The Stumps also own the Best Western hotel, which has 100 guest rooms, in Tomah.

The Beltone Hearing Centers in La Crosse and Onalaska have merged and moved to a new location, Suite 102 at 2845 Midwest Drive in Onalaska.

The new location opened Jan. 3, Torry Rhoades said last week. He and Amy Meyer are the hearing instrument specialists at the new location.

Before the merger, the La Crosse office was at 4535 Mormon Coulee Road and the Onalaska office was at 927 Riders Club Road. Neither center was open every weekday, but the new location is open each weekday, Rhoades said. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rhoades said the Onalaska center offers a complete range of services, from hearing loss prevention to evaluating hearing loss, to offering the latest in digital hearing instrument technology. A grand opening is planned for some time in March.

The Beltone franchise in Onalaska is owned by Rebecca Younk, who lives in the Twin Cities area and also owns Beltone centers in Winona and Eau Claire.

For more information, call 608-783-7399 or visit www.beltone.com or Facebook.

Today marks the end of a liquidation sale at Mike’s TV, Appliance & Furniture at 119 S. Water St. in Sparta, which is closing after 47 years in business. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to posts made last week on the store’s Facebook page.

The appliance and furniture store is owned by Mike and Julie Haas; Mike started it in 1974.

When I featured the store in a story in September, Mike Haas told me that he will miss the retail business. “But let’s face it, when you’re 72 (as he was at the time), you’ve got to slow down,” he said. He had been working 60 to 70 hours a week, and he and his wife both had health issues.

The store quit selling TVs about five years ago.

For more information, call the store at 608-269-5802 or visit www.mikestvandappliance.com or Facebook.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0