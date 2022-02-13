Steve Cahalan: Horse & Hound, Frenchtastic to close

A local store for horses and their riders will close soon, an Onalaska bakery will be replaced by a La Crosse bakery business, and Spring Grove, Minn., now has a brewpub.

A “Thanks for the Memories” sale will begin Tuesday at the Horse & Hound store, which owner Sandra Cleary plans to close in late May at 301 Sky Harbour Drive on French Island.

Cleary told me Friday that it’s time to close the store, which she opened in 1991. It sells a large variety of merchandise for horses and their riders, such as tack, apparel, boots, hats, gifts and jewelry.

Cleary said she was a competitive equestrian when she started the business because very little horse equipment had been available in the La Crosse area.

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years and I’m trying to simplify and downsize and the timing is right” to close the store, Cleary said.

“Retail has changed with the Internet,” she said. “My manager, Sue Walters, is looking at retiring, too. It’s getting harder and harder to find people for staffing. The supply chain problem has been an issue recently. And we’re (the Cleary family) busy with all of the other projects we work on” such as the family’s Landmark by the Rivers development in downtown La Crosse.

“I want to thank all of the customers that we’ve had over all of these years,” Cleary said.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the store at 608-783-7504 or visit www.horse-and-hound.com or the store’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, March 27 will be the last day for the Frenchtastic Bakery, which Claire Prudent opened in June 2019 at 1125 Main St., in Onalaska. The bakery has been known for its sourdough breads and pastries.

Prudent announced in a Facebook post last week that she and her husband are moving to upper Michigan, partly because it reminds her of her native France. She also said the workload at her bakery has become too great, and that Opus Bakehouse in La Crosse will move into her bakery’s space. For more information about Frenchtastic, visit www.frenchtasticbakery.com or its Facebook page.

Trevor Brown told me Friday that he will be moving his Opus Bakehouse operation to the current Frenchtastic location from the shared commercial kitchen in the Coulee Region Business Center at 1100 Kane St.

Brown bakes specialty breads and pastries with organically-grown ingredients and has mainly been selling them at the Cameron Park Farmers Market. He said he hopes to begin selling his Opus products at his new Onalaska location by the first week of May. He isn’t sure whether he will continue selling at the farmers market, and said he would have to hire someone if he does that.

For more information about Opus Bakehouse, which Brown started in 2017, visit its Facebook page.

Fat Pat’s Barbecue restaurant in Spring Grove, Minn., has been renamed Fat Pat’s Barbecue and Brewery after also becoming a brewpub that began selling its own beers on tap in early February.

Patrick Longmire Jr. and his father, Pat, became known in the area for the Texas-style barbecue that they made and sold from their Fat Pat’s BBQ food truck from 2017 to 2019. They sold the food truck in early 2020.

In October 2020, Fat Pat’s Barbecue made its debut as a barbecue restaurant that’s been operating from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays in Jo’s Coffee House, which opened in 2019 in a new addition to Red’s IGA supermarket at 500 E. Main St. in Spring Grove. Pat and Debbie Longmire own each of the businesses, while son Patrick manages the barbecue restaurant and Patrick’s wife Jayme manages the coffeehouse.

Patrick also makes the brewpub’s beers. “We started selling around Feb. 4 with three beers available. A Pale Ale, Farm House Ale and Brown Ale,” he told me last week. Fat Pat’s has added three more beers brewed by Patrick — West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA and Stout. The beers are available by the glass and in growlers.

“A lot of what I will be brewing will be styles that I am more familiar with,” Patrick said. “As I get more comfortable, I will venture out trying to add more styles into the mix.”

The beer that he brews is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Besides serving barbecue in the restaurant from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Patrick said, “We may add a limited (barbecue) menu for Saturdays, too.”

For more information, call 507-498-5484 or visit www.fatpatsbbq.com or the Fat Pat’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Amanda Roe has opened Prism’s & Skye in Suite 2 in the north end of the Westby State Bank building at 100 N. Main St., along Hwy. 14/61 in downtown Westby.

It’s in the space formerly occupied by the Blush Roots Boutique, which moved last fall to 104 W. State St.

Roe said she opened her new business in November. “I ran it online about four years” from her La Farge home, she said. “I always wanted a storefront and it was time” to open one. She decided to open her retail store in Westby because of higher traffic counts.

“I sell lots of graphic T-shirts” that she screenprints, Roe said. “And with a storefront, I’ve expanded into natural products, crystals and accessories. I’ll be adding more as I go along.”

The natural products Roe sells include such things as lotions, soaps and skin care items, and her accessories include such things as jewelry.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, call 608-634-4549 or visit the store’s Facebook page.

Friday was the last day for the Pappi’s Taqueria y Mas restaurant in West Salem and its food truck, according to posts last week on its Facebook page.

The business began in March 2017 as a food truck, and opened its restaurant in December 2019 in part of the Lloyd’s Speedstop building at 83 Buol Road, at the Interstate 90 exit in West Salem. It served such Mexican fare as tacos, quesadillas and burritos.

“After talking as a family about our restaurant and our food truck, we have decided with heavy hearts that we will be closing down our restaurant and food truck after this week,” Pappi’s said in a Facebook post Tuesday. For more information, see its Facebook page.

Jan. 22 was the last day for Extreme Selfies at 320 Main St. in downtown La Crosse and the business is for sale, according to posts that week on its Facebook page.

The business — where people could take “extreme selfie” photos of themselves in apparently extreme environments — opened in February 2021.

