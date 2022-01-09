Steve Cahalan: Hy-Vee likely to open in latter part of 2022

It will be several months before a Hy-Vee supermarket opens in the former Sears department store building at 4200 State Hwy. 16, at Valley View Mall.

Plans for the Hy-Vee project were reviewed Friday by the city of La Crosse’s Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee.

“We anticipate the store opening in the latter part of 2022,” Tina Pothoff, the grocery chain’s senior vice president of communications, told me earlier last week. “There is still demolition work in progress in the existing building,” which will be remodeled.

“We don’t have a definitive opening date,” Hy-Vee official Jeff Stein told the city committee Friday. “It’s just as fast as we can pull it together. Usually something like this takes us about nine to 12 months to construct.”

Hy-Vee plans reviewed by the committee include a convenience store with gasoline pumps that would be built near the supermarket, and removing the former Sears auto center.

The city issued a permit for interior demolition work in the former department store building on Nov. 8.

Hy-Vee, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, bought the former Sears property in September 2020 for $2.4 million, according to county records.

Rick and Diane Eickmeier opened their third Anytime Fitness location on Dec. 31 at 136 S. Walnut St. in downtown La Crescent.

They purchased their first Anytime Fitness center in 2012 in Onalaska, and opened their second one in 2015 in West Salem.

“We were looking to grow our business,” Rick Eickmeier said last week, explaining why he and his wife opened a La Crescent location. “La Crescent reminds me of West Salem and we’ve gotten tremendous support there. We’ve experienced the same thing here” in La Crescent.

The new La Crescent fitness club offers 24-hour secure access, seven days a week, to all Anytime Fitness members. Regular staff hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday.

The Eickmeiers also plan to begin offering small group training at the La Crescent location later this year. And they plan to hold a grand opening celebration, probably in January or early February.

For more information, call the La Crescent location at 507-895-4910 or visit its Facebook page.

Maple Leaf Meats is the new name of the former Pat’s Country Market at 18461 Scranton St. in downtown Whitehall.

Codey and Alexis Bisek bought the meat market in mid-November from Tony Johnson, who had owned it since 2003. Johnson moved Pat’s Country Market from Arcadia to Whitehall in 2010.

“We’re keeping all of the Pat’s Country Market recipes,” Codey Bisek told me last week. And Maple Leaf Meats continues to sell fresh meat, and products such as sausage, bologna, wieners, bratwurst and snack sticks made with Pat’s recipes.

“We thought since it was new ownership, we’d have a new name” for the business, Bisek said. He and his wife plan to hold a grand reopening celebration in late January or early February.

Bisek said he and his wife bought the business after learning it was for sale. He had always wanted to own his own meat market “and Pat’s was well-established,” he said.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and closed Sunday.

For more information, call 715-538-1577 or visit the market’s Facebook page. The business soon will have a website.

LYNXX Networks, based in Camp Douglas, said last week it has added electric contractor capabilities to its business services with its Dec. 31 asset purchase of West Salem-based wiring and electrical contracting company Bahr Electric.

LYNXX offers fiber-based internet and voice services, in addition to information technology solutions and managed services through its other West Salem company, 3RT Networks, which was acquired in 2018.

Bahr Electric, which had been a family-run business for more than 70 years, will continue to operate under the same name but with a new logo. Bahr Electric’s employees also will continue to work from its West Salem location.

For more information, visit https://getlynxx.com or Facebook.

