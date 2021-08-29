Steve Cahalan: Hy-Vee still plans store at Sears site in La Crosse

A construction timetable hasn’t been set, but the Hy-Vee Inc. chain still plans to build a supermarket at the former Sears department store site at 4200 State Hwy. 16, at Valley View Mall, a company spokeswoman told me last week.

“We still intend to have a Hy-Vee store in La Crosse at that site,” said Tina Potthoff, the company’s senior vice president of communications. “A timeline for construction has not been set,” she said Tuesday in an emailed response to my e-mailed inquiry about the status of the project.

Hy-Vee bought the property last September for $2.4 million, according to La Crosse County records.

“The plan as of right now is to remodel the Sears facility versus demolishing the building and rebuilding,” Potthoff said. “Our architects, however, are still looking into this, especially as we introduce new departments in our stores.”

Potthoff also said Hy-Vee will open a new store in Eau Claire in September. Hy-Vee said in April 2019 that it had signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart site on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. The Kmart building was later razed to make way for the new Hy-Vee.