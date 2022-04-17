Steve Cahalan: Ice cream and print shops, roller rink have opened

Twin sisters have opened an ice cream shop out in the country south of Tomah, new owners have reopened a roller rink near Oakdale, a La Crosse print shop has moved to Onalaska, and a La Crosse bar and grill has closed.

Kathy Yenter and her twin sister, Karen Olsen, opened their Twin Peaks Ice Cream drive-up on April 1 on the first floor of a house that Yenter and her husband bought last year at 24649 Hertz Ave., on the west side of Hwy. 131 about two miles south of Tomah. It’s managed by Yenter’s son, Anthony Yenter.

Yenter and Olson plan to open indoor and outdoor dining areas, as well as a small consignment shop in another room, sometime in May. The consignment shop will sell things made by area artisans, such as wooden creations, aprons, quilts, soaps and jewelry.

Twin Peaks sells both soft-serve ice cream (Flavor Burst equipment can add flavorings) and seven flavors of Cedar Crest scoopable ice cream, in cones, dishes, sundaes and shakes. It also sells beverages such as coffee, hot chocolate, water, slushies and hot tea. This fall, Twin Peaks will begin selling hot dogs, snack chips and soups as well.

Business has been “very good” since Twin Peaks opened, Kathy Yenter said.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the community,” Olsen said.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, although Twin Peaks is closed today, Easter Sunday. For more information, call 608-372-9773 or visit Twin Peaks’ Facebook page.

Jennifer Pray-Specht and her daughter, Maci Hutchins, opened J&M Flying Wheels roller rink on April 8, after buying it from Greg and Barb Ackerley. The Acklerleys had operated the business as Flying Wheels roller rink for 15 years before closing it last July.

The roller rink, which offers roller skating and inline skating, is off Hwy. 12/16 one mile east of Oakdale. Skate rental is available, as are concessions such as soda pop, slushies, pizza, pretzels, and candy bars.

Summer hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Check the roller rink’s Facebook page for occasional additional hours. In the winter, it will have additional Saturday and Sunday hours.

The roller rink also is available to rent for special things such as birthday parties and church group outings, Pray-Specht said.

“It’s such an iconic place,” Pray-Specht said of deciding to buy the roller rink. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. Everybody in this community learned to skate here and everybody has had a birthday party here. It’s inexpensive and it’s a feel-good place. When my daughter and I were going through a really tough situation, this was our safe haven.”

Pray-Specht said she and her daughter wouldn’t have purchased the roller rink unless employees such as Rick DeVito had agreed to continue working there.

For more information, call 608-372-3737 or 608-547-0376 or visit the roller rink’s Facebook page.

Express Printing opened March 15 at its new location in Suite 3 at 200 Mason St. in Onalaska. It’s in a building between the R.W. Houser Family YMCA and River Trail Cycles.

The print shop had been at 227 N. Third St. in downtown La Crosse since its founding in 1992 by Pat Schmidt and her sister, Val Johnson. Current owner Vicky Williamson bought the business from her aunt, Schmidt, in 2013.

Express Printing is a full-service printing and digital copying shop that does work for individuals and businesses. It specializes in custom printing for any occasion, as well as banners, invitations, yard signs, stickers and many more products. It also offers in-house graphic design services.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 608-784-4900 or visit www.expressprintinglax.com or Facebook.

April 3 was the last day open for The Verse Lounge & Grill at 717 Rose St. in La Crosse, and its contents were sold at a daylong April 9 sale that was open to the public.

The Verse was owned by Julie and Jeff Connelly, who are selling the building. The sale is expected to be completed on April 19, Julie Connelly said. She declined to say who is buying the building. She also said she does not know what the buyer’s plans for the building are, except that it will no longer be a bar.

The Connellys continue to own and operate Dewey’s Side Street Saloon at 621 St. Paul St.

