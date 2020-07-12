Steve Cahalan: Ice cream, candy shop opens in Holmen

An AT&T store opened July 3 at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska, in the four-unit building where Shopko Optical opened in December and where a Noodles & Co. restaurant is expected to open in late summer.

“The store sells wireless services, prepaid, AT&T TV and DirecTV services, Internet services and an array of other great products and services,” said Mike Montes, vice president of sales for mobily LLC, an authorized AT&T retailer based in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas, that operates the new Onalaska store. “We are excited to be part of the community and look forward to earning their business,” he said.

Hours at the Onalaska store are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. “With all the challenges with COVID-19, we probably will not have an (grand opening-type) event for a while, but we encourage our customers to stop by and visit us,” Montes said.

For more information, call the store at 608-615-1027 or visit www.att.com/stores/wisconsin/onalaska/180225 or the store’s Facebook page. The website mentions a number of coronavirus precautions that are being taken at the new store.