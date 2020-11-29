Steve Cahalan: Indian grocery store opens in incubator

Patty Burfield and Michelle Smith of rural Brownsville, Minn., bought River’s Edge Pet Crematorium on Sept. 15 from Sue Peterson of rural De Soto, Wis., and moved it Oct. 5 to a new building at 3956 County 3, three miles west of Brownsville. Burfield and Smith live on a hobby farm on County 3, one mile west of Brownsville, with dogs, cats, goats, sheep mini-donkeys, Scottish Highland cows, chickens and ducks.

“Our property has a beautiful prairie and woodlands where we scatter the remains of pets cremated in group cremations,” Smith said last week. “Even after life these amazing pets are creating beauty all around.

“We intend to keep the name River’s Edge Pet Crematorium because so many local people have come to rely on the reputation and quality of service that Sue has worked so hard to build,” Smith said. Peterson started the business in 2001 after recognizing the need for quicker return of a pet’s remains to their owners, Smith said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith said she previously managed Pet Me Scratch Me in La Crosse, where she met Peterson as a client three years ago, and later learned Peterson was interested in selling the pet cremation business.