Steve Cahalan: Jarrett Gallery opens on La Crosse's South Side

Psychotherapist and artist Emily Garrett has moved her counseling business to — and opened an art gallery in — 2410 State Road in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse.
She moved her Transformations Today LLC counseling business from a downtown office building, and opened her new Jarrett Gallery, effective June 22.
It’s the first time Jarrett has operated an art gallery. She said last week she will continue to sell some of her art at shows and markets, such as the Sunday farmers market in the Crossing Meadows Shopping Center in Onalaska.
Garrett Gallery features fine art, handcrafted jewelry and photography. Most of the art is created by Jarrett, and the rest is created by other members of her family. Many of Jarrett’s photos are portraits of people and pictures of flowers.
The gallery also has a design-your-own-custom-jewelry table. “We thought it would be fun to have a table where people can choose their own jewelry designs,” Jarrett said. “We help them put it together, if they need help doing that.”
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It’s also open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays when Jarrett isn’t selling her artwork at shows or markets.
For more information about the gallery, call 608-667-3001 or visit www.jarrettgallery.com or Facebook.
Jarrett, who has been licensed as a professional counselor for 25 years, moved her Transformations Today LLC practice from the Exchange Building in downtown La Crosse to the Village Shopping Center.
Jarrett said she offers counseling for a full range of mental health issues, and her specialties include treating for eating disorders, binge eating, anxiety, depression and couples counseling.
She said as a therapist, she works collaboratively with the client to heal psychological wounds, acquire new skills and find solutions to problems.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 608-799-7904 or visit www.transformationstoday.com or Facebook.
Morgan Koonce of La Crosse has started Moonrise Picnic, which she describes as a luxury picnic company. It opened June 18.
The new business offers several kinds of picnic packages, which each include a custom set-up with a charcuterie board, while some have additional features.
“Picnics will be held in various locations and can be done in the customer’s home or yard or other requested location,” Koonce said.
“It is considered a luxury picnic experience with high-end details from the charcuterie board to decor,” she said.
For more information, call 608-790-5840 or visit Instagram or Facebook.
Treynor, Iowa-based TS Banking Group is expanding into Wisconsin by acquiring the State Bank of Arcadia from B&E Investments Inc.
The Iowa-based banking group announced it has entered into an agreement with B&E Investments to acquire the Arcadia bank, which has banking assets of $210 million. It said the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year and is subject to regulatory approval.
TS Banking Group said once the transaction closes, State Bank of Arcadia will merge into the banking group’s First National Bank and Trust Co., which is based in Clinton, Ill., with the resulting bank having about $400 million in total assets.
Kevin Manley, president of the Arcadia bank, will continue to serve as market president for the Arcadia, Independence and Whitehall markets.
TS Banking Group has $1.5 billion in banking and fiduciary assets across Iowa, Illinois and North Dakota. For more information, visit www.tsbg.com or the banking group’s Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.