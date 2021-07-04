Steve Cahalan: Jarrett Gallery opens on La Crosse's South Side

Psychotherapist and artist Emily Garrett has moved her counseling business to — and opened an art gallery in — 2410 State Road in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse.

She moved her Transformations Today LLC counseling business from a downtown office building, and opened her new Jarrett Gallery, effective June 22.

It’s the first time Jarrett has operated an art gallery. She said last week she will continue to sell some of her art at shows and markets, such as the Sunday farmers market in the Crossing Meadows Shopping Center in Onalaska.

Garrett Gallery features fine art, handcrafted jewelry and photography. Most of the art is created by Jarrett, and the rest is created by other members of her family. Many of Jarrett’s photos are portraits of people and pictures of flowers.

The gallery also has a design-your-own-custom-jewelry table. “We thought it would be fun to have a table where people can choose their own jewelry designs,” Jarrett said. “We help them put it together, if they need help doing that.”

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It’s also open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays when Jarrett isn’t selling her artwork at shows or markets.