Steve Cahalan: Jules’ Coffee, 3 restaurants top business news

There’s lots of local restaurant and coffee house news, with last week’s opening of Las Margaritas Restaurant & Cantina in a former Hardee’s, the opening of Yummi’s Cuisine in the former MC Cuisine restaurant, new owners planning to reopen Jules’ Coffee House in downtown La Crosse, and a new owner planning to reopen The Cheese Corner in downtown Viroqua.

Ignacio Morales opened his Las Margaritas Restaurant & Cantina on Monday in the extensively-remodeled former Hardee’s restaurant at 2505 State Road, near the former Kmart store and across from the Village Shopping Center.

Las Margaritas moved there from its previous location at 115 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse. At the new location, it’s offering inside dining and carry-outs, and the restaurant’s drive-thru soon will be operating.

Morales plans to start construction on an outdoor patio this spring and have it open by summer.

Las Margaritas has a new menu, with a mix of Mexican and American cuisine, Morales said. Some of the new items include pastas, as well as new dinner specials, sandwiches, wraps and burgers.