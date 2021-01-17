Steve Cahalan: Jules’ Coffee House closes after 27 years

After 27 years, Chris Kahlow has closed her Jules’ Coffee House at 327 Pearl St. in downtown La Crosse and put the business and its equipment up for sale.

Dec. 27 was the coffee house’s last day open, Kahlow said last week. “Considering the surge in (coronavirus) cases, it just seemed like a good time for me to close that chapter” of her life, she said. “The virus has disproportionately affected hospitality and retail” businesses.

“I’m in the exploration phase of what I’ll do next,” Kahlow said. “I’m on the city council and that takes up a lot of time. And I’ve been purchasing property in my neighborhood to rehab” to improve the neighborhood.

In late September, Kahlow sold the three-story building that houses Jules’, and the two-story building at 323 Pearl St. that houses Pearl Street Books, to Meraki Properties LLC.

Kahlow bought both buildings in 1993, renovated them and opened Jules’ in November of that year. in 1993, she said last week, “The downtown was in need of a spark and a lift. It was a good place for me to be. Now the downtown is stable and thriving. And my money, time and resources will be put into rehabbing my neighborhood.”