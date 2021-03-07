Steve Cahalan: Jules’ returns, Historic Fortney comes to life

A fourth tenant, Driftless Healing Arts naturopathic medicine and acupuncture, is expected to open around May 1, which leaves one first-floor space available for lease.

In addition, the Historic Fortney will sell beer, wine and appetizers in its own first-floor corner space off Main and Court streets, said Brian Wrobel, who with his wife, Amy, and his parents, Larry and Sue Wrobel, bought the building in January 2020 and began renovating it last April.

They will be sold “in a relaxed atmosphere that highlights the historical architecture of the building,” Wrobel said. The atmosphere will be that of “an upscale lounge” when that area opens in early summer, he said.

The Wrobels have gutted the second and third floors of the three-story building and plan to re-create hotel rooms on those two floors. “The hotel rooms will be different in size and layout compared to the original,” said Wrobel, who did not have a timetable for that work.

For more about the Historic Fortney, which was built in 1899, visit its Facebook page.