Steve Cahalan: Kwik Trip buys former Citgo on Rose Street

The La Crosse-based Kwik Trip convenience store chain has purchased the former Citgo gas station at 2308 Rose St., next to the Bridgeview Plaza shopping center, so that Kwik Trip can be part of that area’s future redevelopment.

The Citgo station closed a few weeks ago. Kwik Trip Inc. bought the property from AKD Petroleum, LLC for $786,000, according to La Crosse County records.

“We feel this would be a great opportunity for a Kwik Trip store to be part of the overall redevelopment of this area,” Kwik Trip Real Estate Manager Dax Connely told me last week, when I asked why Kwik Trip bought the former Citgo station. “We also have no intentions of closing any Kwik Trips with this redevelopment,” he said. The property isn’t far from the Kwik Trip at 1133 W. George St., which is just north of Bridgeview Plaza.

Connely declined to predict how soon Kwik Trip will open a store at the former Citgo location, or to predict whether Kwik Trip will raze the former Citgo building and construct a new Kwik Trip, or remodel the existing building.

“We are currently working on our options” for the property, he said. “The current building will remain vacant at this time. If we scrape down or use the existing building is to be determined.”