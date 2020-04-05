Steve Cahalan: Kwik Trip buys former Citgo on Rose Street

The La Crosse-based Kwik Trip convenience store chain has purchased the former Citgo gas station at 2308 Rose St., next to the Bridgeview Plaza shopping center, so that Kwik Trip can be part of that area’s future redevelopment.
The Citgo station closed a few weeks ago. Kwik Trip Inc. bought the property from AKD Petroleum, LLC for $786,000, according to La Crosse County records.
“We feel this would be a great opportunity for a Kwik Trip store to be part of the overall redevelopment of this area,” Kwik Trip Real Estate Manager Dax Connely told me last week, when I asked why Kwik Trip bought the former Citgo station. “We also have no intentions of closing any Kwik Trips with this redevelopment,” he said. The property isn’t far from the Kwik Trip at 1133 W. George St., which is just north of Bridgeview Plaza.
Connely declined to predict how soon Kwik Trip will open a store at the former Citgo location, or to predict whether Kwik Trip will raze the former Citgo building and construct a new Kwik Trip, or remodel the existing building.
“We are currently working on our options” for the property, he said. “The current building will remain vacant at this time. If we scrape down or use the existing building is to be determined.”
“We’re very excited that Kwik Trip would look at making an investment in the Bridgeview Plaza area,” said Jason Gilman, director of planning and development for the City of La Crosse. Kwik Trip’s decision fits in well with the city’s U.S. Highway 53 Corridor Plan for redevelopment along the highway between Interstate 90 and the La Crosse River, he said.
Chris Schneider, the “hybrid guru” who with other family members sold the Honda Motorwerks dealership in La Crosse to Dahl Automotive one year ago, has opened the Hybrid Car Store at 1500 W. City Hwy. 16 in West Salem.
It’s in a multi-tenant building on the west side of Hwy. 16, across from the Dollar General store on West Salem’s south side.
Schneider said he is selling electric- and natural gas-powered cars, trucks and vans that were not part of last year’s sale to Dahl Automotive. “I’m just selling,” he said. “I do take trades. But I do no servicing, no parts, no financing, no service contracts. They are pre-owned. There are no new Honda products” among the vehicles he is selling.
“This business (Hybrid Car Store) is ideally planned for social distancing because it is by appointment only,” said Schneider, who promotes the fuel efficiency and the environmental benefits of the automobiles he is selling. For an appointment or for more information, call Schneider at 608-780-6524.
More information also is available at www.hybridcarstore.com or www.carsforsale.com.
The Schamberger-Greylak Wealth Management office of LPL Financial, a registered investment advisory firm, opened last week in Suite 101 at 3143 State Road, near Schmidty’s restaurant. The office’s partners, Tom Greylak and Larry Schamberger, merged their practices with the move from their previous location, the City Square building at 444 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.
Greylak, Schamberger and David Utterback are the financial advisors in the office. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and at other times by appointment.
A grand opening/open house will be held, but the date hasn’t been set yet.
“The new office has a parking lot with ample off-street parking, and is in a convenient location,” Greylak said.
For more information, call the office at 608-784-9100 or visit www.schambergerwealth.com or www.greylakwealth.com.
Mason Stokke has opened Coulee Auctions at W7377 County Road ZN on Brice Prairie.
Coulee Auctions is an online auction service that specializes in tools, business and industrial surplus, vehicles, farm, construction and other non-household items, Stokke said. Sellers can drop off their items at the Coulee Auctions warehouse, or the auction service can set up at their location. Coulee Auctions then will take photos of the items and market and sell them on its online auction website.
“We are open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for all of our services, including drop-off, pick-up or viewing in person of listed auction items,” Stokke said.
For more information, call 608-790-4744 or visit www.couleeauctions.com or the service’s Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8441.
