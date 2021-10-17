Steve Cahalan: Kwik Trip, new eatery are in the news

Kwik Trip Inc.’s purchase of the former La Crosse Wellness Center building, and last week’s opening of Super Street Tacos restaurant, top this week’s local business news.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip purchased the former wellness center building at 2839 Darling Court, off Hwy. 16 on the far North Side of La Crosse.

Kwik Trip bought the property in late September for $2.6 million, according to La Crosse County property records. The building has been mostly vacant since the wellness center closed in September 2020.

Kwik Trip had no comment last week on whether the building may become a day care facility for children of Kwik Trip employees.

As was reported in news stories at the time, a Kwik Trip executive said at a June business roundtable discussion organized by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, that the company plans to open a day care facility for children of Kwik Trip employees.

Super Street Tacos opened Wednesday in the former Iguana’s Mexican Street Cafe at 1800 State St., across from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. Iguana’s closed on Sept. 10.

The new restaurant is owned by Luis J. Guerrero, his sister Carolina Guerrero and their father, Luis A. Guerrero. Father and son opened their first Super Street Tacos restaurant on July 1 at 433 N. Water St. in Black River Falls, and will continue to operate it.

Luis A. Guerrero and his brother, Miguel Guerrero, own Tequila’s Bar & Grill at 515 West Ave. N. in La Crosse.

“We serve original Mexican street food,” Luis J. Guerrero said of the new La Crosse restaurant. Its menu includes such things as tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tortas, super dogs, nachos, fries, churros, jalapeno cheese curds, soda pop and other beverages. The owners plan to serve beer once they can get a city license to do that.

The new restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday. It offers inside dining, take-out food, online ordering and will have third-party delivery service in a few weeks, Guerrero said.

“Our products and service were well-received in Black River Falls,” he said. “That feedback gave us the confidence to grow” and open a Super Street Tacos restaurant in La Crosse.

For more information, call the restaurant at 608-615-1084 or visit www.clover.com/online-ordering/sstlse or Facebook.

Sparkle Heads at 610 Main St. in downtown La Crosse will hold a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with live music by Abbey Lane, registration for drawings for prizes, and a meet-and-greet with artists who make many of the products sold at the store. People are invited to bring lawn chairs to listen to the music.

LaDawn Greenslade opened Sparkle Heads on Sept. 22. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information, call 608-797-6764 or visit the store’s Facebook page.

Kris Hoff has opened KH Grooming in its new location, Suite 5 at 114 Second Ave. N. in downtown Onalaska.

The dog grooming business opened there in July, after operating for two years in part of the former Dakota Area Community School building in Dakota, Minn.

KH Grooming is open Monday through Friday by appointment.

“I specialize in anxiety dogs and senior citizen dogs,” Hoff said. “There are no cages. But I’ll take any dogs” for grooming.

For more information, call KH Grooming at 608-769-5539 or visit www.khgrooming.com or Facebook.

The Irish dairy cooperative Omua said last week that it has completed its acquisition of the Whitehall, Wis.-based Whitehall Specialties Inc. cheese ingredients business from Mason Wells, a private equity firm based in Milwaukee.

Omua said the acquisition complements Omua’s U.S. ingredients division, Omua Ingredients North America (OINA) and is central to Omua’s long-term growth strategy in the U.S. cheese ingredients market.

Whitehall Specialties has about 450 employees and four production plants – two in Whitehall and one each in Hillsboro, Wis., and in Slippery Rock, Pa.

Omua anticipates it will need all of the more than 750 employees (between Whitehall Specialties and OINA) to be able to achieve its growth strategy, an Omua spokesperson told me.

Skogen’s Festival Foods opened its newest store at 308 N. Shawano St. in New London on Friday.

It announced in mid-September plans to purchase the Festival Foods store there from the Coppersmith family. It was the only remaining Festival Foods In Wisconsin not owned by the Skogen famIly.

On Oct. 1, Skogen’s Festival Foods announced the upcoming acquisition of three Trig’s stores in Wausau, Weston and Stevens Point. With the four new stores, Skogen’s Festival Foods will operate 39 locations throughout Wisconsin.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0