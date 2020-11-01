Steve Cahalan: Kwik Trip plans third Holmen store

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip plans to build its third Holmen convenience store next year at the northeast corner of Schaller Boulevard and Highway 35, north of the Bluff View Bank.

A site plan and architectural plans for the building were approved Tuesday by the village planning commission.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-June and the new store is expected to open in late November or early December 2021, said Dax Connely, Kwik Trip’s real estate manager.

“This seven-acre location will have a (Generation 3) store with a single bay choice car wash attached,” he said last week. “It will also feature a separate canopy that will offer three lanes of diesel and rec fuel for those folks pulling campers/large trailers. With that we’ll offer 12 to 15 larger parking areas for larger vehicles that visit the store after fueling.” Kwik Trip’s two current Holmen stores will remain open, Connely said.

As for the planned new store, he said, “This location will help service all the new development Holmen and the Township of Holland are seeing on the north end of town. And it will give great convenience to the Trempealeau and Galesville folks who commute to Holmen, Onalaska and La Crosse for work each day.”