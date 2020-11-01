Steve Cahalan: Kwik Trip plans third Holmen store

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip plans to build its third Holmen convenience store next year at the northeast corner of Schaller Boulevard and Highway 35, north of the Bluff View Bank.
A site plan and architectural plans for the building were approved Tuesday by the village planning commission.
Construction is expected to begin in mid-June and the new store is expected to open in late November or early December 2021, said Dax Connely, Kwik Trip’s real estate manager.
“This seven-acre location will have a (Generation 3) store with a single bay choice car wash attached,” he said last week. “It will also feature a separate canopy that will offer three lanes of diesel and rec fuel for those folks pulling campers/large trailers. With that we’ll offer 12 to 15 larger parking areas for larger vehicles that visit the store after fueling.” Kwik Trip’s two current Holmen stores will remain open, Connely said.
As for the planned new store, he said, “This location will help service all the new development Holmen and the Township of Holland are seeing on the north end of town. And it will give great convenience to the Trempealeau and Galesville folks who commute to Holmen, Onalaska and La Crosse for work each day.”
And as for plans for two new Kwik Trip stores in La Crosse — Connely also said the company expects to start and complete construction of its planned store along Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse in 2022. Before that, it will raze buildings it’s acquired at 3305 Mormon Coulee Road and 1910 Ward Avenue to make way for the new Kwik Trip.
The company doesn’t have a timetable yet for a planned Kwik Trip at the former Citgo gas station site at 2308 Rose St. that it bought earlier this year, Connely said. “We are hoping to time that project with the redevelopment plans” for the nearby Bridgeview Plaza shopping center, Connely said. Eagle Bay Properties LLC, recently bought the shopping center but hasn’t publicly announced plans for the property.
Coulee Auto Properties LLC has purchased the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery property at 1411 Rose St. in La Crosse, where the city’s second Coulee Auto used automobile sales, service and repair location is expected to open around the end of November.
The first Coulee Auto location opened in April at 229 Rose St. and will continue after the new one opens, said Austin Kurtz, Coulee Auto vice president of operations. Doug Schmidt owns the business, which also has a third location that goes by the name Willard Farm & Auto, in Willard, Wis.
Support Local Journalism
The Perkins restaurant closed in August 2019. The building will be remodeled into offices, a showroom and a shop, Kurtz said. For more information, visit www.couleeauto.com or Facebook.
The Driftless Fitness and Driftless CrossFit fitness center opened Monday in its new location at 576 Theater Road in Onalaska. The building is the former home of HotSpring Spas & Pools, which moved to another Onalaska location a year ago.
“We’ve rebranded,” owner Brian Meeter said of the fitness center, which operated as the La Crosse Wellness Center at 2839 Darling Court until that location closed Oct. 1. Many of the fitness center’s staff moved with the business to the new location. The fitness center offers personal training, strength training, group fitness, sports performance training and much more, Meeter said.
Hours are 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 608-881-6520 or visit www.driftlesscrossfit.com or the fitness center’s Facebook page.
The Franklin Victorian Bed and Breakfast at 220 E. Franklin St. in Sparta has closed, effective today, as the building has been sold to new owners who plan to use it as a residence, Steve and Jennifer Dunn said last week.
The Dunns had operated their bed and breakfast since 2002 in the Victorian-style house, which Jennifer said was built around 1900. Their children have grown up and left the area, and after nearly two decades the Dunns are ready to start the next chapter of their lives, Jennifer said. She and her husband have full-time jobs and will continue to live in the Sparta area, and remain active in the community, she said.
Jennifer said she and her husband are looking forward to doing more traveling and visiting their children.
“We took great pride in our business and our home,” she said. “Our guests are what have made this type of work very rewarding.
“The small businesses out there need us to stay and shop local,” Jennifer said. “With bed and breakfasts being smaller lodging places, they are a perfect place to stay and make great destination spots.”
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.