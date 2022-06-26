Steve Cahalan: La Crosse area’s first Scooter’s Coffee to open in Onalaska

The area’s first Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru is tentatively scheduled to open Monday at 715 Second Ave. S., just north of the Dairy Queen restaurant along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska.

Zach Mueller and Randy Mumm, partners in Scooter’s Coffee franchisee Northern Grounds LLC, also hope to start construction in August on their second La Crosse-area location at the northwest corner of Hale Drive and Holmen Drive in Holmen. That site is across Holmen Drive from a Kwik Trip store and a Festival Foods store.

The Holmen store, which Mueller and Mumm plan to open by the end of 2022, will have inside seating as well as an outdoor patio with seating. But they expect drive-thru customers to account for most of the Holmen location’s sales.

The Onalaska Scooter’s will be drive-thru only, with no seating. Mueller said he and Mumm continue to look for additional possible Scooter’s locations in the greater La Crosse area.

“Our (Onalaska) location will serve a full line of coffee and espresso beverages, hot, iced and blended, as well as smoothies, tea, Red Bull infusions and quenchers,” Mueller said. “We will also serve a variety of breakfast-related food, including breakfast sandwiches and burritos, cinnamon rolls, muffins, cookies and cake pops.” The new drive-thru will have about 25 employees, including its manager, Megan McDonald.

Hours will be 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the Onalaska Scooter’s at 608-668-6900, or visit its Facebook page or www.scooterscoffee.com.

La Crosse Escape Room owner Erik Mills told me last week that he plans to open a second location toward the end of summer in the former Hollister Co. store in Valley View Mall. The Hollister store closed in March 2020.

Mills said he will continue to operate his original La Crosse Escape Room, which he opened in 2016 in the Batavian Building at 319 Main St. in downtown La Crosse. Escape rooms are a type of interactive adventure game in which people are in a themed room with others and have to use elements of the room to follow clues, solve puzzles and crack codes to escape within a prescribed time period.

Remodeling has begun for the La Crosse Escape Room’s second location, which Mills said will open with two escape rooms and a dedicated birthday party/events space. One of the two escape rooms is being designed for children ages 5 to 10.

Mills plans to add more escape rooms in the mall location, and said his space there is large enough for five of them. He hopes all five will be open within a year. For more information, visit www.lacrosseescaperoom.com or Facebook.

PleasureLand RV Center Inc. in St. Cloud, Minn., acquired Coulee Region RV at W3262 County Road B in West Salem on June 1. It is Pleasureland’s eighth location and its first in Wisconsin.

“Coulee Region RV, founded in 1990, has always had a great reputation for taking care of their customers,” PleasureLand President Dan Pearson said in a press release. “They’re a really good fit to our family of stores.”

PleasureLand said its West Salem location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized recreational vehicles. The West Salem location also is an RV repair facility and RV parts and accessory store, and also has a NAPA Auto Parts store. Rental options also are available.

Founded in 1971, PleasureLand RV Center also operates RV dealerships in St. Cloud, Ramsey, Brainerd and Long Prairie, Minn., and in Sioux Falls, S.D. It also operates a truck center in St. Cloud and an RV surplus store in Brainerd.

For more information, call the West Salem store at 608-786-2244 or visit www.pleasurelandrv.com.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0