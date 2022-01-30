Steve Cahalan: La Crosse, Onalaska get new restaurants

A Mexican restaurant opened Friday in Onalaska’s Crossing Meadows Shopping Center, a few days before Tuesday’s scheduled opening of a new Indian restaurant in downtown La Crosse.

Betty’s Tacos opened Friday in Suite 120 at 1220 Crossing Meadows Drive, in the space where a Cousins Subs sandwich shop operated from 2010 to 2015. It’s between Papa Murphy’s Pizza and the former Cartridge World store.

Like the seasonal Betty’s Tacos food truck that began operating in November in East Towne Plaza in Onalaska, the Betty’s Tacos restaurant features authentic Mexican cuisine made fresh daily, such as tacos, tortas, burritos, quesadillas and flan, said Yahir Hernandez Bautista, who manages both the restaurant and the food truck for his family.

The food truck will resume operating in the spring, probably in March, he said. “My dad likes to cook and doesn’t like to close for the winter,” Hernandez Bautista said of his family’s decision to open the new restaurant, which can seat more than 20 people.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during its first two weeks. After that, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

For more information, call the restaurant at 608-615-1737 or visit its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Om Parkash will open the India Curry House restaurant on Tuesday in the former Hunan Chinese Restaurant at 318 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse.

The owners of the downtown Sushi Pirate restaurant bought the Hunan business, including its recipes, last year and added Hunan items to their menu.

Parkash, a native of India who lives with his family in Rochester, Minn., has operated Indian restaurants in La Crosse and in Rochester in the past. For example, he owned the New Taste of India restaurant in Jackson Plaza in La Crosse from 2012 until he sold it in 2014. And he still owns the Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant and the Rice N Spice Indian grocery store, both in Rochester.

Parkash said he decided to open another Indian restaurant in La Crosse after being approached by his landlord, who recently bought the downtown building; and because many La Crosse-area residents who patronize his Rochester restaurant asked him to.

Parkash is the head chef at the new La Crosse restaurant, and has more than 40 years of experience with Indian cuisine. “We’ll have authentic North Indian cuisine,” he said.

India Curry House will have a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner service from 2:30 to 11 p.m. Take-out food also is available. After being open on two Mondays — Feb. 7 and 14, which is Valentine’s Day — the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday.

For more information, call the restaurant at 608-519-3838 or visit its Facebook page.

Little Sweet bubble tea shop opened Jan. 23 at 1007 Superior Ave. in downtown Tomah.

The new business serves fresh smoothies, teas, coffee and desserts. “We have desserts such as coffee bread, tiramisu buns and egg custard, as well as savory treats like garlic cream cheese buns, cheese hotdog rolls and sweet barbecue pork buns,” Little Sweet General Manager Cassandra Cossette said.

Little Sweet is owned by Jiaona Ng, who also owns the nearby Peking Chinese Restaurant.

Little Sweet’s winter hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday. Its entrance is along the alley behind the building.

For more information, visit https://1littlesweet.com or the shop’s Facebook page.

Midwest Machinery Co. is the new name of the Caledonia, Minn., John Deere farm implement dealership that previously was a SEMA Equipment Inc. Deere dealership.

Midwest Machinery, a Deere dealership whose main location is in Glencoe, Minn., acquired two multi-location Deere dealerships – SEMA Equipment Inc. and Frontier Ag & Turf – on Jan. 1. With the six former SEMA Equipment locations and seven former Frontier Ag & Turf locations, Midwest Machinery now has 30 locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Customers of the Caledonia dealership will continue to see the same people that they have seen for years, Midwest Machinery CEO Ben Swenson told me. But they will have access to more resources, by being part of a larger company.

For more information, call the Caledonia dealership at 507-725-7000 or visit www.midwestmachineryco.com or Facebook.

