Steve Cahalan: Larson’s General opens Monday in downtown La Crosse

Josh and Mary Larson say their Full Circle Supply store will have a new name — Larson’s General — when it opens Monday at its new location at 509B Main St., between Monet Floral and Tease Salon & Barbershop in downtown La Crosse.
The new location is west of the current one at 531 Main St., where Full Circle Supply has been since 2015. The Larsons first opened their business in 2013 in the Village Shopping Center and moved it downtown in 2014.
Full Circle Supply specializes in refills of personal care and cleaning products, as well as unique home and baby products.
“Our last name is Larson, and a general store is kind of a place that anybody can go to,” Josh Larson said of the store’s new name. “And we try to carry products for everybody.
“We won’t necessarily be changing merchandise (with the name change), but we will be expanding different offerings” because the new location is larger, Larson said.
“The main reason (for moving) is for exposure,” he said. “It’s a little more downtown. And we’re changing the style of our sign, so it will be a lot more visible, especially for people like out-of-town visitors.”
Store hours initially will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and may be adjusted later, Larson said.
For more information, call the store at 608-473-1252 or visit www.larsonsgeneral.com or Facebook.
Five motorcycle enthusiasts have opened
Trailside Motorsports LLC at 140 Hemstock Drive, near the state bicycle trail in Sparta.
The new business offers motorcycle repairs, motorcycle detailing, snowmobile repairs and custom bike builds. “We had 48 riders” in Trailside’s grand opening ride on July 25, which raised more than $700 for the Freedom Honor Flight organization, said Shannon “Skipp” Ryba, one of the owners.
The other owners are brothers Sonny and Adam Gammons, Chris Jamesson and Marcy Scholze.
In addition to the services Trailside already is offering, Ryba said, “We hope to begin selling used motorcycles next year.”
Trailside’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment on weekends. For more information, call 608-269-2530 or visit Trailside’s Facebook page. The business soon will have a website, Ryba said.
July 26 was the last day of a store-closing sale at the GNC vitamin and dietary supplement store at 1421 S. Losey Blvd. in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse.
Although that store has closed, the two other area GNC stores — in Valley View Mall in La Crosse and in the Crosseroads Center in Onalaska — remain open.
A spokeswoman for Pittsburgh-based GNC Holdings Inc. told me a month ago that the Village store was on the list of GNC leases that may be wound down through going-out-of business or other store closure processes. The two other local stores were not on the list.
GNC Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 23 and said that it plans to “accelerate the closure of at least 800 to 1,200 stores.” It had about 7,300 locations around the world, including about 5,200 stores in the United States, as of March 31.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470..
