Steve Cahalan: Larson’s General opens Monday in downtown La Crosse

Josh and Mary Larson say their Full Circle Supply store will have a new name — Larson’s General — when it opens Monday at its new location at 509B Main St., between Monet Floral and Tease Salon & Barbershop in downtown La Crosse.

The new location is west of the current one at 531 Main St., where Full Circle Supply has been since 2015. The Larsons first opened their business in 2013 in the Village Shopping Center and moved it downtown in 2014.

Full Circle Supply specializes in refills of personal care and cleaning products, as well as unique home and baby products.

“Our last name is Larson, and a general store is kind of a place that anybody can go to,” Josh Larson said of the store’s new name. “And we try to carry products for everybody.

“We won’t necessarily be changing merchandise (with the name change), but we will be expanding different offerings” because the new location is larger, Larson said.

“The main reason (for moving) is for exposure,” he said. “It’s a little more downtown. And we’re changing the style of our sign, so it will be a lot more visible, especially for people like out-of-town visitors.”