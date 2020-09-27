Steve Cahalan: Las Margaritas plans move to former Hardee’s

For more information, call the La Crosse branch office at 608-433-9704 or visit www.stcroixhospice.com.

Wednesday was the last day for the remaining Pier 1 Imports retail stores, including the one at 3616 Hwy. 157 in La Crosse.

Pier 1, a seller of home goods such as wicker chairs and scented candles, announced in May that it would permanently close all 540 of its stores. It said it was unable to find a buyer for the business after filing for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, and would start going-out-of-business sales.

Online sales will continue on the www.pier1.com website, which is under new ownership.

Meanwhile, the Pawn America store at 1235 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska will close this Wednesday.

“Our retail floor is now closed and we will no longer be accepting new pawns,” says a sign posted at the store’s entrance. “If you have a pawn with us, it must be paid in full and be picked up by Wednesday, Sept. 30.” Signs tell customers that they can still visit the two nearest Pawn America stores, in Rochester, Minn., and Madison.