Steve Cahalan: Latino Bar and Grill opens downtown

The owners of the Latino Bar in Arcadia, Wis., have opened the Latino Bar and Grill in La Crosse.

Meanwhile, there are plans for a Dunkin’ coffee and doughnuts drive-thru in the former Checkers drive-thru restaurant on Lang Drive, and for a Starbucks coffee shop along Rose Street south of Interstate 90. And a new pet grooming business has opened in downtown Westby.

Latino Bar and Grill opened Feb. 26 in the former Las Margaritas restaurant location at 115 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse. Las Margaritas moved a year ago to the former Hardee’s restaurant building at 2505 State Road.

The new bar and grill serves authentic Mexican food, said Jonnathan Vargas, who owns the business with his wife, Marissa Acosta. They also own Latino Bar, a bar and grill that opened two years ago in Arcadia.

“We want more people to know about our culture and our food,” Vargas said of the couple’s decision to open a second location, in La Crosse. The new business also offers drinks, live and deejay music, and dancing.

Some of its most popular menu items include burritos, tacos and guajolotes, which are a specialty torta made with enchiladas, chicken, hard-boiled eggs, hot dog meat, beans and lettuce.

The menu also includes such things as seafood dishes, wings, burgers and appetizers. Latino Bar and Grill also offers Mexican and domestic beers, and many kinds of margaritas and other mixed drinks.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday. The kitchen closes at 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call 608-782-3648 or visit the bar and grill’s Facebook page.

Look for franchisee TMart Operations I, LLC to open a Dunkin’ coffee and doughnuts drive-thru later this year in the former Checkers drive-thru restaurant at 431 Lang Drive, just north of Menards.

“Lang Drive will be a Dunkin’ drive-thru only location, with plans to open sometime around the third quarter of 2022,” said Emily Kettinger, real estate development manager with Dairyland Operations, LLC, an entity that TMart officials use to purchase real estate.

“We saw good real estate that was prime for a retrofit opportunity,” Kettinger said of buying the former Checkers building, which will be remodeled.

Checkers opened in 2007 and the building has been vacant since the restaurant closed in 2013. Citizens State Bank sold the property to Dairyland Operations LLC in late February.

The Lang Drive location won’t have inside seating except for a table and a few seats for “if someone has a larger pick-up and has to wait a couple minutes,” Kettinger said. But the drive-thru will have the same products as a full-service Dunkin’, she said.

TMart is based in Wisconsin Dells and has about 50 Dunkin’ locations in Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Minnesota, Kettinger said.

A full-service Dunkin’ Donuts (the business name has since been changed to just Dunkin’) store opened in 2015 at 1422 S. Losey Blvd. in La Crosse, and remains open.

A city of La Crosse committee has reviewed preliminary plans for a Starbucks coffee shop that would be built at 2552 Rose St., at the intersection of Rose Street and West George Street.

The site is just north of the North Country Steak Buffet restaurant and has been vacant since the former Good Steward Resale Shop was razed to help make way for a revamping of Interstate 90 Exit 3. The resale shop moved in 2017 to a new building at 1930 Rose St., because of the road project.

Preliminary plans for the new Starbucks were reviewed earlier this month by the city’s Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee. The new building is expected to have indoor seating, an outdoor patio and a drive-thru.

A spokesperson for the Seattle-based coffee giant declined to confirm anything about the project last week, telling me in an emailed statement that “At this time, we remain focused on serving customers in the La Crosse community at our existing stores and have no store-opening plans to announce.”

Mandy Dwyer opened Humble Heart Pet Grooming on March 1 at 112 S. Main St., across from Borgen’s Cafe, in downtown Westby.

Humble Heart offers a full range of grooming services for all breeds and sizes of dogs, Dwyer said. “I offer full grooms, which include bath, clipping, nails clipping, ear cleaning and anal gland expression if needed,” she said. “I also offer services for bath dogs such as Labrador retrievers, and half grooms for high-maintenance dogs that have longer haircuts. I work by appointment only” and she usually is in the shop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and some Saturdays.

Dwyer also plans to sell supplies for dogs and cats but isn’t sure how soon she will have them in her shop.

She learned to groom seven years ago and got her start by grooming dogs for family and friends. “This is my first time owning a pet grooming business, although I helped manage a pet facility for about five years before opening Humble Heart,” Dwyer said.

For more information, call 608-632-5010 or visit Facebook.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

