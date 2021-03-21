Steve Cahalan: Maybe Lately’s opens in downtown Viroqua

With an emphasis on local ingredients, Maybe Lately’s Food & More has opened at 117 N. Main St. in downtown Viroqua.

It opened March 3, where the Blackhawk Grille closed last spring because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maybe Lately’s is a diner with a focus on locally grown products,” said Eli Gay, who started the Cafe Berlin in Columbia, Mo., in 2006 and still owns it.

“We do have a main focus on breakfast, but we plan to move into the evening hours and to offer special dinners and evening get togethers as the summer comes along,” he said.

Gay, his wife Allison Starn and J.B. Bowman (who was the chef at Cafe Berlin from 2017 to 2019) own Maybe Lately’s.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

“Currently, we are only offering carry-out and curbside” service as a coronavirus precaution, Starn said. “We will be building a patio this spring as soon as the ground thaws and plan to open that up to diners as soon as possible. We will open our dining room as soon as we feel it is safe for our employees and community to do so.”