Steve Cahalan: MC Cuisine opens in former Gracie’s location

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pheng Lor and his wife, Mai Chong Xiong, opened MC Cuisine restaurant on Tuesday in the former Gracie’s Mediterranean Cuisine location at 1908 Campbell Road, across from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.

The new Asian restaurant is open for carry-out and delivery (through Bite Squad) only, because of Gov. Tony Evers’ order preventing bars and restaurants from offering dining on the premises, in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

MC Cuisine, whose two initials come from Mai Chong Xiong’s first two names, mainly offers Thai cuisine but also has some Hmong menu items, Lor said. He and his wife both moved from Thailand to La Crosse at different times in 1994, before they knew each other.

“We wanted to share Asian food with people in the area,” Lor said of the couple’s decision to open the restaurant. Lor worked in restaurants in Thailand before he moved to La Crosse.

MC Cuisine is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is closed Monday. “As soon as the (coronavirus) situation calms down and we’re allowed to let people in (to dine in the restaurant), we’ll do a grand opening,” Lor said.