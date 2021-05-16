Steve Cahalan: Mexcal to open soon in downtown La Crosse

Mexcal, a new Mexican restaurant, is expected to open in the next several days at 333 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, one of its owners, Alex Flores, said last week.
It will be in the former Shady Kate’s restaurant, which closed in October 2019.
Flores is a member of The Mexcal LLC corporation, which owns the new restaurant, and said it will open without alcoholic beverages. Those will be added later.
The corporation has applied to the city for a conditional use permit that would allow it to apply for a beer and liquor license. The La Crosse Common Council is expected to vote on the conditional use permit application at its June 10 meeting. The earliest it’s likely to vote on the subsequent beer and liquor license application is July 8.
For updates on Mexcal’s opening, visit its Facebook page or www.themexcal.com.
Carla Stetzer opened Selfie Central on May 1 at W23082 State Road 35, east of Trempealeau.
The new business is across the parking lot from Stetzer Accounting, CPA, which Carla and her husband, Grant, own.
Selfie Central is an interactive selfie studio, where people can take selfie photos or hire a local photographer for a private photo shoot. “People can also reserve the studio for a special event as a private booking,” Stetzer said.
Stetzer said Selfie Central has more than 20 unique colorful sets to shoot photos in, with professional ring lights. For example, she said, “The entrance is filled with vinyl records and album covers from the 1970s. There is a retro black-and-white wall with retro telephones, a disco ball room, a banana room with swings and many more fun sets to take photographs.”
There’s also a suite for hair stylists and makeup artists to meet with selfie guests.
Among other things, Stetzer said, “Our selfie studio an be rented by companies to photograph apparel lines, products and small group outings. Bridal party stops, bachelorette parties, birthdays and date nights are available as well.”
The studio recently hosted a local business that wanted unique sets to host their Facebook live sales, Stetzer said.
Reservations are required, and Selfie Central is wheelchair/handicapped accessible. For more information, call 608-360-2482 or visit www.selfiecentralwi.com or Facebook.
NOVUS Glass of La Crosse opened its new shop on March 15 at 101 Park St. in Coon Valley.
Bryon Peaster, a NOVUS Glass franchisee who started the local business in 2020, lives in Westby and had been operating it entirely as a mobile service from his home. He said last week that he will continue to offer mobile service, but that his new shop is open by appointment.
The public is invited to a grand opening celebration at the shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5. The event will include complimentary lunch and demonstrations.
NOVUS Glass of La Crosse offers auto glass repair and replacement, wiper blades, headlight restoration and flat glass service for the agriculture and construction industries.
For more information, call 608-632-4290 or visit https://novusglass.com/locations/la-crosse or the franchise’s Facebook page.
IN PHOTOS: Winter scenes in the Coulee Region
Looking north from Grandad Bluff
Looking south from Grandad Bluff
Snow covered pumpkins on Losey Boulevard
Forest Hills Golf Course
The view west from Grandad Bluff
View from Grandads Bluff
From Grandad Bluff overlook
Bluffs
Queen Anne's lace
Maple leaves
Oak Grove Cemetery
Oak Grove Cemetery
An icy perch
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
Taking a winter walk
December 29: Winter storm
Homemade snow
Homemade snow
Igloo fun
Igloo fun
Chippewa Valley Snowfall
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.
In this Series
From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses
-
Steve Cahalan: Mexcal to open soon in downtown La Crosse
-
Steve Cahalan: Sushi Pirate owners add Chinese, pizza
-
Steve Cahalan: Sparta Rudy’s to open with new owners
- 58 updates