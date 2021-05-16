Steve Cahalan: Mexcal to open soon in downtown La Crosse

Mexcal, a new Mexican restaurant, is expected to open in the next several days at 333 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, one of its owners, Alex Flores, said last week.

It will be in the former Shady Kate’s restaurant, which closed in October 2019.

Flores is a member of The Mexcal LLC corporation, which owns the new restaurant, and said it will open without alcoholic beverages. Those will be added later.

The corporation has applied to the city for a conditional use permit that would allow it to apply for a beer and liquor license. The La Crosse Common Council is expected to vote on the conditional use permit application at its June 10 meeting. The earliest it’s likely to vote on the subsequent beer and liquor license application is July 8.

For updates on Mexcal’s opening, visit its Facebook page or www.themexcal.com.

Carla Stetzer opened Selfie Central on May 1 at W23082 State Road 35, east of Trempealeau.

The new business is across the parking lot from Stetzer Accounting, CPA, which Carla and her husband, Grant, own.