Steve Cahalan: Mexican restaurant, brewery expansion are on tap

Demand for Turtle Stack’s beer has outgrown its current production capability, according to the variance application. “The property at 85 Milwaukee St. will be renovated to include full-scale production brewing and distribution with a tasting room, tours, storage coolers, shipping and receiving areas, and office space for the business,” it said.

“We are looking into expanding, and we’re just not ready to give a timeline at this point,” Turtle Stack brewer and part owner Brent Martinson told me last week. Turtle Stack might can and/or bottle beer (either would be a first for the business) at the Milwaukee Street location, he acknowledged.

Turtle Stack might brew beer at both the current and new locations, and might operate tasting rooms at both, Martinson said. “With the La Crosse Center expanding across the street, we’d be hesitant to give up our tap room” downtown, he said. For more information, please visit the brewery’s Facebook page.

Coulee Auto opened Dec. 4 in its new location, the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 1411 Rose St. in La Crosse.