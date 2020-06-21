Steve Cahalan: Mexican restaurants are in the news in Sparta, Onalaska

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 608-269-1131 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

A site plan has been filed with the city of Onalaska, for construction of a new Advance Auto Parts store at 9396 State Road 16 in Onalaska. Plans are to demolish the former Carlos O’Kelly’s restaurant, which closed last November, and replace it with the new auto parts store.

Construction work for the 8,069-square-foot auto parts store is expected to begin July 1 and be completed by July 1, 2021, according to a letter that accompanied the site plan.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is based in Raleigh, N.C. As of April 18, it was operating 4,843 stores and also was serving 1,258 independently owned Carquest stores. Advance Auto Parts has a store at 2801 S. Losey Blvd., on the South Side of La Crosse.

The International Bake Shoppe at 444 Main St. in downtown La Crosse will close Saturday.