Steve Cahalan: Mexican restaurants come to Holmen, Onalaska

Taqueria Monarca will be owned by Andres Aguirre, his brother Jose Aguirre and Jose Guzman, all of Marshfield, Wis., Andres Aguirre told me last week. He said his brother will move to the area to be the new restaurant’s general manager.

“We saw a very good opportunity there,” Aguirre said, adding that the restaurant will feature very authentic Mexican food. Several Mexican restaurants in central Wisconsin are owned by some of his relatives, he said.

On Wednesday, the Onalaska Common Council’s Administrative and Judiciary Committee recommended approval of a beer and liquor license and an outdoor venue license for the restaurant. The council is expected to vote on the licenses at its meeting on Tuesday.

Crazy Dave’s Auto Repair opened Tuesday in its new location, the former TC’s Auto Center at 1532 Rose St. in La Crosse.

Crazy Dave’s owner Dave Willette said he bought the new location when its owner retired. He first opened his business in 2016 at 3207 South Ave. and said he had to leave that building because it will be razed to make way for a traffic circle.