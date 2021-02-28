Steve Cahalan: Midwest Dressed opens on Caledonia Street

For more information, call 608-519-1619 or visit Facebook or Instagram. A website is being developed. The shop is in the former location of Bluffside Nutrition, which closed in late January.

A store-closing sale begins Monday at Pieces of the Past consignment store at 108 Main St. in downtown Viroqua.

“I lost my lease,” said Dianne Radcliffe, who bought the business in 2005. She said the store probably will close about March 23. “It just depends on how it goes, and what we have left” by then, she said.

The store has a large selection of clothing and household items. “All of my clothing racks and display cases are for sale,” Radcliffe said. “And we’re giving away hundreds of hangers.”

Radcliffe is asking her consignors to contact her if they have things in the store that they want to take back. She plans to donate whatever hasn’t been sold, to the Salvation Army during the last week of March.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call the store at 608-637-2096 or visit its Facebook page.