Onalaska has a new boba and deli shop, and its Five Guys restaurant is scheduled to open April 17.

Zong Lor and his wife, Yang Mee Thao, opened Mini Boba & Deli on March 30 at 988 12th Ave. S., where a Marco’s Pizza take-out and delivery store closed a year ago.

They also own Yummi’s Cuisine restaurant at 1908 Campbell Road in La Crosse, which they’ve temporarily closed so they can focus on their new boba and deli shop. They will reopen Yummi’s “maybe in a month or so,” Lor said.

Yummi’s opened in January 2021 with a mix of Hmong and Thai cuisine.

Mini Boba & Deli offers a wide variety of bobas (also known as bubble tea) and other beverages, as well as lots of already-prepared Hmong and Thai deli items such as pad kra pow, fish with tomato sauce, Hmong sausage with sticky rice and spring rolls.

“We’re a grab-and-go place,” Lor said. “This is very convenient for people.

“We’ve been very busy” since opening, Lor said of the new shop, whose extensive drink menu includes many kinds of bubble tea, milk tea, fruit tea, refreshers, basil seed drinks, lemonade, frappes, iced lattes and mangonada. “Mini” is part of the business name because it’s in a small space, he said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 608-615-1121 or visit Mini Boba & Deli’s Facebook page.

The new Five Guys restaurant is scheduled to open April 17 in Suite 102 at 3025 S. Kinney Coulee Road, its general manager, Nick Hotchkiss, told me last week. It’s owned by Credo, LLC, a franchisee based in the Twin Cities area that operates several other Five Guys restaurants in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The chain is best known for its burgers (which are never frozen) and fresh-cut french fries, Hotchkiss said. But it also offers grilled cheese sandwiches, veggie sandwiches, hot dogs, milk shakes and soda pop. Customers can eat peanuts in the shell while their food is being prepared. Food can be ordered at the counter as well as online.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week at the restaurant, which is the last tenant to open in a new three-unit building, just north of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The new Five Guys can seat about 40 people inside and an outdoor patio will open by summer, Hotchkiss said. It will have nearly 50 employees, he said.

Five Guys has more than 1,700 locations worldwide.

For more information, call the Onalaska restaurant at 608-519-0748 or visit https://restaurants.fiveguys.com/

3025-s-kinney-coulee-rd.

The new Starbucks coffee store at 2552 Rose St. in La Crosse opened Thursday.

The new store has indoor seating, a drive-thru and an outdoor patio area. Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Michelle Malone has opened I&E Dance Studio in Suite 125 in the King on 5th building at 505 King St. in downtown La Crosse.

The new studio opened on Jan. 23, said Malone, who is its founder and artistic director. She said it’s the only dance studio in La Crosse dedicated exclusively to adults 18 years of age and older. “We offer classes for beginners who have never taken a dance class, all the way up to advanced dancers,” she said.

“This dance studio is a place where adults can come to have fun, be inspired and feel empowered through dance while also meeting new people who love to dance,” Malone said. “We offer classes in the styles of contemporary jazz, jazz heels and hip hop. We will be adding modern, ballet, salsa and more in the near future.”

Malone said adults pay per class they want to take. “And every class learns a new routine so they never feel ‘behind’ in a dance class,” she said.

For more information, call 608-406-7933 or visit

Stephanie Perry will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, at her new Happy Plants Boutique in the Crosseroads Center shopping center at 9348 State Hwy. 16 in Onalaska. There will be refreshments and drawings for prizes.

Happy Plants Boutique opened Feb. 22 in the former location of a Wild Birds Unlimited store that Perry had run for her parents. It sells a variety of house plants and accessories, as well as local art. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 608-881-6046 or visit the store’s Facebook page.

