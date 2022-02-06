Steve Cahalan: Mirage opens Friday in new building

Owner Jeff Woodruff plans to open his Mirage Bar & Grill, Your Sports Oasis at 2 p.m. Friday in its new building at 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, between Burger King and the Hungry Peddler restaurant on the South Side of La Crosse.

Today is the sports bar and grill’s last day open at 4329 Mormon Coulee Road, where Val Palen started the Mirage in 1991. Woodruff bought the business from Palen in 1996.

Woodruff had been leasing that location but owns the new building, which was constructed by Wieser Brothers General Contractor.

The new location is similar in size to the old one, said Woodruff, who plans no major changes in the business except for having an outdoor patio. The new building can probably seat slightly more than 100 people inside, and there should be room for another 30 to 40 on the outdoor patio, he said. The building has an event room that’s available for rent.

The Mirage’s hours will be 11 a.m. to bar time, seven days a week.

“We’ll have what I would say is an unofficial grand opening” next weekend, which is Super Bowl weekend, said Angie Burish, the Mirage’s general manager. “I also want to hold something in June, when we can showcase our outdoor seating area and some other stuff that we will have.”

Some of the Mirage’s most popular food items include Italian beef sandwiches, chicken strips, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and appetizers such as onion rings, cheese curds and French fries.

For more information, call the Mirage at 608-788-7465 or visit its Facebook page.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told me last week that the chain’s new Onalaska restaurant will open this fall, but declined to be more specific as to when.

As I mentioned in a column last August, construction of two buildings — the Chick-fil-A and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or restaurant tenants — is expected to begin this spring. Site work, including such things as earthwork and putting in driveways and utilities — was done before winter set in.

The buildings will go up at the former Fauver Hill School site on the east side of Highway 16, south of Interstate 90, in Onalaska.

Timeless Creations will open Thursday in its new location at 113 W. Cedar St. in downtown Houston, Minn., and will hold a grand reopening celebration from Thursday through Saturday.

The business is owned by Vicki Olson and her daughter Kristen Collins. It started in 2015 in a small workshop on the Olson family’s farm near Houston. “We quickly ran out of room,” Collins said. “It was always a goal of ours to get a place in downtown Houston.”

So last summer, Collins and her mother bought the downtown building. They remodeled the building, which now houses three businesses – Timeless Creations, Evolv Fitness (which they took over) and Fingers in Motion massage therapy.

“Timeless Creations is a furniture and home decor boutique,” Collins said. It refurbishes and sells furniture and curates a large range of home decor items, she said.

“We love to find old antique items and mix them with new decor,” she said. “We also make our own home decor items like custom wall plaques, farmhouse risers, pillows, candles and more. We have had other artisans’ handmade items as well and will be adding more artisans from the area in our new space.”

Collins and Olson also make their own home fragrance products such as candles and wax melts, and paint clients’ furniture. They also sell Fusion Mineral Paint and Miss Mustard Seed’s Milk Paint and plan to bring back their popular painting classes, Collins said.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit www.timelesscreationsmn.com or Facebook.

Coulee Boutique and The Treasure Chest are swapping spaces, the two downtown Galesville stores have announced.

Coulee Boutique is expected to open at its new location by April 1.

The current The Treasure Chest location at 19865 E. Gale Ave. will provide much more room than Coulee Boutique has at its current storefront across the street at 19871 W. Gale Ave., Coulee Boutique’s owner said.

“I want to expand offerings while remaining accessible and that’s just become harder to do in our quaint corner of Galesville,” said Anna Ledebuhr, who opened the boutique in November 2018.

Meanwhile, Traci Stoner, who started The Treasure Chest gift shop in 1999 at another Galesville location and moved it to the current location in 2003, said she plans to downsize a bit but still find new, unique merchandise.

Stoner will use the third floor of current The Treasure Chest location to showcase larger items and home décor. Ledebuhr will use that building’s basement (which will house the boutique’s office and be used for storage) and its main level and mezzanine.

“On part of the mezzanine level, I hope to feature merchandise made by local makers and artisans,” Ledebuhr said.

Casberg’s Department store had operated in the building from 1979 to 2002. Before that, it had been Gilbertson-Myhre Department store since 1884, when the three-story brick building was constructed.

For more information, visit the boutique’s Facebook page or The Treasure Chest’s Facebook page.

The Pro Image Sports store in Valley View Mall closed Jan. 31, but store manager Ryan Stephenson said Thursday he hopes a prospective new franchisee will reopen it. Talks are under way, he said.

The previous franchisee’s lease at the mall ended Jan. 31 and he did not plan to renew it because he wanted to retire, Stephenson said. The franchised store opened in the mall in 2016 and sold licensed sports apparel and accessories.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

