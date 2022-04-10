Steve Cahalan: MOKA drive-thru to open in West Salem

The La Crosse-based chain of MOKA coffee, tea and espresso shops plans to open a drive-thru location by sometime this summer at the former Oma coffee shop and cafe at 234 N. Leonard St. in downtown West Salem.

A “Coming Soon MOKA” sign went up last week outside the former Oma coffee shop, which closed last August with the owner citing difficulty in hiring enough employees.

MOKA, which has 17 locations, has operated a bakery since late last year in part of the Oma building, where it makes its own baked goods, said Greg LaPoint, MOKA’s chief operating officer. The bakery, which isn’t open to the public, makes such things as cinnamon rolls, cookies, muffins, scones, banana bread and other seasonal items. MOKA also serves hot food such as breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches that are made elsewhere.

MOKA’s bakery will continue to operate in part of the former Oma building. “Our goal is to start serving coffee (and other items) out of West Salem by sometime this summer,” LaPoint said. The timetable for doing so depends on how soon enough employees can be hired, he said. Plans are for a drive-thru location, with no inside seating.

For more information about MOKA, visit its Facebook page.

Nearly four years after Anna Ledebuhr started it as a pop-up shop and online sales business, Coulee Boutique opened April 1 in its new, much larger storefront at 19865 E. Gale Ave. on the town square in downtown Galesville.

The women’s boutique had been across the street, at 19871 W. Gale Ave., since November 2018. Coulee Boutique and The Treasure Chest gift shop announced in January that they were swapping spaces. The Treasure Chest also will continue to use the third floor of the building that it occupied since 2003, to showcase larger items and home decor.

“I wanted to expand offerings while remaining accessible,” Ledebuhr said of moving to the new location. “And everything is under one roof now,” said Ledebuhr, whose office and some of her merchandise storage space had been in a second nearby building.

Ledebuhr said she tentatively plans to hold a celebration on June 11 to mark four years in business and the move to the new location.

Coulee Boutique mainly sells women’s clothing and accessories, but also carries gift items. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. The boutique also has online sales.

For more information, call 608-484-4122 or visit www.couleeboutique.com or Facebook.

Megan Wurzel has started Skyward Counseling LLC, a private mental health counseling practice, in Suite 100 in the Wieser Professional Building at 33 S. Walnut St. in downtown La Crescent.

Wurzel opened the new practice in January. “Previously I worked as a mental health counselor for two different agencies in La Crosse/Onalaska,” she said. “I’ve been practicing as a mental health counselor in the area since 2013.”

She is a licensed counselor in both Minnesota and Wisconsin and offers individual and family counseling for children, teens and adults. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in clinical psychology, both from Purdue University. “I am a mother of two boys,” Wurzel added.

For more information or an appointment, call 608-860-1585, email megan@skywardbehavioralhealth.com or visit www.skywardbehavioralhealth.com or Facebook.

The Sparkle Heads apparel store at 610 Main St. in downtown La Crosse has closed.

“Physical store is permanently closed – you can order off my website or find me at biker rallies and events,” the store’s owner said in a Feb. 19 post on its Facebook page. The store opened last September, eight years after the business began. It’s best known for making or customizing such things as bandanas and jewelry.

For more information, visit Sparkle Heads’ Facebook page.

Were you a fan of the former Dave’s Pizza restaurant at 113 S. Main St. in downtown Viroqua? If so, you’re in luck.

The new Dave’s Pizza food truck made its debut Wednesday in the Nelson Agri-Center parking lot in Viroqua, serving pizza, breadsticks and cheese bread. For more information, visit its Facebook page.

