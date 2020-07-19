Steve Cahalan: Mr. Burger II opens in downtown Sparta

The owner of the longtime Mr. Burger food truck in Sparta has opened the Mr. Burger II restaurant at 215 S. Water St. in that community’s downtown.
The new restaurant opened June 29 in the former Coach’s Kitchen restaurant location. Hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
“People love the hamburgers,” said Donna Hanson, who manages the restaurant for its owner, Mike Krueger. Among other things, she said, “We have burgers, cheeseburgers, patty melts, burrito in a boat” and homemade pizzas. The menu also includes such things as ribeye steak sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, tacos, a variety of hot dogs, and ice cream.
Customers also love the restaurant’s homemade french fries, Hanson said.
Breakfast items include such things as seven kinds of omelets, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fried eggs, breakfast platters, pancakes, French toast and breakfast burritos.
Hanson said Krueger has operated his Mr. Burger food truck for a number of years at places such as auctions and was encouraged by customers to open a restaurant.
For more information, call the new restaurant at 608-269-1214.
July 26 will be the last day for a store-closing sale that’s under way at the Family Video store at 3514 Mormon Coulee Road on the South Side of La Crosse. June 28 was the last day for video and game rentals at the store.
The La Crosse store is closing because “We’re renting the (space) out” to a tenant, said Matt Rose, Family Video district manager. “We still own the building,” said Rose, who declined to identify the tenant.
Family Video plans to continue operating the Marco’s Pizza store that occupies the rest of the La Crosse building, Rose said. And it plans to continue operating the Family Video and Marco’s Pizza stores at 990 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska, he said.
Family Video opened its La Crosse video store in 2002 and its Onalaska video store in 2009. It opened Marco’s Pizza locations next to both video stores in 2013.
Family Video, which has more than 500 video and game rental stores, is based in Glenview, Ill., and is the largest franchisee of Marco’s Pizza stores. For more information about the La Crosse Family Video store, call 608-788-0941 or visit its Facebook page.
Contents of the old Nutbush City Limits at 3264 George St. on the far North Side of La Crosse will be sold in a Rainbow Auction/Realty Co. auction Monday at the bar and grill, which will reopen in a new building that’s being built nearby. The auction begins at 11 a.m.
Last week was Nutbush’s final week open at the old building, which is being replaced with a new Nutbush building that’s expected to be completed this fall. The old building is in La Crosse and the new one is under construction just a bit farther north, in the city of Onalaska. The old building will be demolished for parking and volleyball courts for the new Nutbush.
Some of the items being sold in Monday’s auction include bar stools, tables, coolers, windows, doors, siding, mirrors, dishes, grills, silverware and fryers. For more information, visit Nutbush’s Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
In this Series
From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses
-
Steve Cahalan: Mr. Burger II opens in downtown Sparta
-
Steve Cahalan: Ice cream, candy shop opens in Holmen
-
Steve Cahalan: Fathead Steve’s opens in downtown La Crosse
- 58 updates
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.