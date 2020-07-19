Steve Cahalan: Mr. Burger II opens in downtown Sparta

The La Crosse store is closing because “We’re renting the (space) out” to a tenant, said Matt Rose, Family Video district manager. “We still own the building,” said Rose, who declined to identify the tenant.

Family Video plans to continue operating the Marco’s Pizza store that occupies the rest of the La Crosse building, Rose said. And it plans to continue operating the Family Video and Marco’s Pizza stores at 990 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska, he said.

Family Video opened its La Crosse video store in 2002 and its Onalaska video store in 2009. It opened Marco’s Pizza locations next to both video stores in 2013.

Family Video, which has more than 500 video and game rental stores, is based in Glenview, Ill., and is the largest franchisee of Marco’s Pizza stores. For more information about the La Crosse Family Video store, call 608-788-0941 or visit its Facebook page.

Contents of the old Nutbush City Limits at 3264 George St. on the far North Side of La Crosse will be sold in a Rainbow Auction/Realty Co. auction Monday at the bar and grill, which will reopen in a new building that’s being built nearby. The auction begins at 11 a.m.