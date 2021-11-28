Steve Cahalan: New businesses revitalize Galesville

There’s been a spurt of business openings in Galesville in the past few months, bringing additional life to what I’ve always thought is one of the most interesting downtowns in the region.

Clarissa Andersen and Chandra Crane opened Jungle Juice on Saturday at 19873 W. Gale Ave. in downtown Galesville. It’s a smoothie, boba tea and hot tea bar in the same storefront where Andersen also has been operating FernGrove Houseplants since early October.

FernGrove had been sharing the storefront with Revved Nutrition until Revved closed Nov. 20.

“While we do hope to cater to those who are on the go and looking for a nutritious and delicious way to start their day, we have also strived to make the space inviting and safe for people who wish to stay and hang with friends or work on homework,” Andersen said of Jungle Juice. “We have free Wi-Fi and many fun and unique single and multiplayer board games available.” Online ordering also is available.

Hours for both Jungle Juice and FernGrove Houseplants are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Andersen started her FernGrove business in June as a vendor in the Galesville farmers market and it’s been in its current location since October. It sells quality houseplants, handmade plant decor and houseplant care items at its store,

Andersen said. While it also sells online, she said, “Houseplants are only available for in-store pick-up.”

For more information about FernGrove, visit https://ferngroveplants.com or Facebook.

For more information about Jungle Juice, visit www.junglejuicewi.com or Facebook.

Kari Schulz opened The Main Fox on Nov. 19 at 16867 S. Main St. in downtown Galesville. It’s in the former location of the Solutions for Men & Women salon, which closed in July.

The Galesville native said her new salon cuts hair for men, women and children and provides skin care services such as facials, chemical peels, body treatments, full-body waxing, eyebrows, lashes and makeup. It also sells skin, hair and nail care products.

“I’ve always had a passion for skin care and have always wanted to own my own business,” said Schulz, who worked in commercial banking for 10 years before completing a cosmetology program and becoming a licensed esthetician.

Hours are Tuesday by appointment, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and other times by appointment. “I’ll also do bridal party” services, Schulz said.

For more information, call 608-863-0030 or visit the salon’s Facebook page.

Tara Herbst-Kopp opened The Rebel Glass Co. in July at 19893 W. Gale Ave. in downtown Galesville.

Her shop sells her stained glass creations as well as furniture that’s been refurbished by Abracadabra Refurbished in La Crosse, and handblown glass items and handmade soaps that are made by others. “I’m starting to make some handblown glass” items that also are for sale, Herbst-Kopp said.

“I also take custom orders and commissions,” she said.

She has been making stained glass items for about 30 years. “It had always been a hobby,” Herbst-Kopp said, until she made it a business.

She began selling her stained glass creations in July 2020 as a home-based business near Galesville. “We moved (the business to downtown Galesville in July 2021) to be more public, yet maintain our privacy,” she said.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at other times by appointment. Hours will expand once her daughter Abigail begins working full time at the store in a few days, Herbst-Kopp said.

For more information, call 608-484-0147 or visit the store’s Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

