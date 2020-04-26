Steve Cahalan: New Greek restaurant, Kickapoo Coffee are in the news

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new Greek restaurant in downtown La Crosse, a delay in renaming Viroqua-based Kickapoo Coffee Roasters, and a new name for Schomburg Refrigeration in Onalaska highlight this week’s local business news.

Robbi Wolff opened Soula’s Cuisina in early April at 412 Main St., which for many years was home to the Elite Luncheonette. The restaurant space was last occupied by Fat Sams Main Street Bistro, which closed in 2017 after five years in business.

All of the restaurant’s food is packaged to go, under current state rules for bars and restaurants aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. Soula’s Cuisina will offer inside dining once the state allows it, Wolff said.

Hours for now are lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday, Wolff said. The restaurant’s hours will expand once it’s in full operation, after the state’s coronavirus-related rules end.

The restaurant’s menu is posted on its Facebook page, and customers can either call in or text their orders in advance (see the Facebook page for more information on that) or walk in and order in person. They can pick up their order inside the restaurant or have it brought to them at curbside.