Steve Cahalan: New Nutbush, Ashley HomeStore are in the news

This week’s reopening of Nutbush City Limits in its new building, remodeling of the former Toys R Us store in Onalaska into an Ashley Furniture HomeStore, and the new Fern and Gable baby clothing boutique are in this week’s local business news.
Fargo and Ginger Hillman will reopen their Nutbush City Limits bar and restaurant on Monday in its new building at 1033 Second Ave. S. in Onalaska, just north of its former location at 3264 George St. in La Crosse. The old building was razed and replaced by parking for the new building. Borton Construction was the general contractor.
“We wanted to increase the efficiency of the kitchen (which is larger than the one in the old building) and get out of the flood plain,” Fargo said of the project. July 17 was the last day of business in the old building.
The new building has an outdoor patio that can seat 28 people (the old building had no outside seating), and in normal times it can seat 144 people inside. It will seat fewer than that inside to start with, as the Hillmans plan to implement social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new building also has a pool table, which the old building didn’t have in recent years.
Hours will be 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Nutbush has about 40 employees.
“We’re really geared toward family dining,” Ginger said. Nutbush has won a number of “best breakfast” awards in local contests (breakfast is served from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.) It’s also known for its burgers, wraps, salads, sandwiches, pizza and cheese curds. Nutbush been owned by the Hillmans since 2007.
For more information, call Nutbush at 608-783-0228 or visit its Facebook page.
Wieser Brothers General Contractor has begun remodeling the former Toys R Us store at 2906 Market Place in Onalaska into an Ashley Furniture HomeStore.
“Right now, the expectation is to open this Ashley HomeStore in middle to late December or early January,” said Cole Bawek, director of public relations for Ashley Furniture Industries, which is based in Arcadia.
When I first wrote about this project last December, plans were to open the Onalaska store by Memorial Day. “The coronavirus pandemic caused delays” in the project, Bawek said.
The new store will sell Ashley furniture as well as such things as lighting, rugs and wall art. “Like our other Ashley HomeStores, the showroom will feature complete lifestyle vignettes, down to the final detail of ornaments, rugs and wall art,” Bawek said.
Ashley HomeStore is the largest retail furniture store brand in North America, and is one of the world’s best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,025 locations in 60 countries,” Bawek said. “Ashley Furniture Industries is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world.” For more information, visit www.ashleyfurniture.com or the Ashley HomeStores Facebook page.
The Toys R Us store in Onalaska closed in June 2018.
Morgan Koonce said Tuesday will be the grand opening for her new Fern and Gable baby clothing boutique website at www.fernandgable.com.
“We are a new baby boutique in the La Crosse area with traveling pop-ups” in addition to sales on the website, she said. Fern and Gable’s first pop-up shop was part of the Rediscover West Salem event Saturday. And its second pop-up shop will be at the Cotton + Birch Fall Fest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday, Sept. 26, in the parking lot of the Cotton + Birch store at 515 W. Wisconsin St. in Sparta.
“I hope to renovate an Airstream camper as a traveling storefront by the end of 2021,” said Koonce, who grew up in West Salem and now lives in La Crosse.
Fern and Gable sells baby clothing sizes newborn to 4T, as well as diaper bags, teethers and other baby essentials, she said.
For more information, call (608) 790-5840 or visit the store’s website or its Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
