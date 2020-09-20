Steve Cahalan: New Nutbush, Ashley HomeStore are in the news

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s reopening of Nutbush City Limits in its new building, remodeling of the former Toys R Us store in Onalaska into an Ashley Furniture HomeStore, and the new Fern and Gable baby clothing boutique are in this week’s local business news.

Fargo and Ginger Hillman will reopen their Nutbush City Limits bar and restaurant on Monday in its new building at 1033 Second Ave. S. in Onalaska, just north of its former location at 3264 George St. in La Crosse. The old building was razed and replaced by parking for the new building. Borton Construction was the general contractor.

“We wanted to increase the efficiency of the kitchen (which is larger than the one in the old building) and get out of the flood plain,” Fargo said of the project. July 17 was the last day of business in the old building.

The new building has an outdoor patio that can seat 28 people (the old building had no outside seating), and in normal times it can seat 144 people inside. It will seat fewer than that inside to start with, as the Hillmans plan to implement social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new building also has a pool table, which the old building didn’t have in recent years.