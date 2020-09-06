Steve Cahalan: New owner reopens The Westby Blend

New owner Cara Hill reopened The Westby Blend coffee and tea shop on Aug. 26 at 211 S. Main St. in downtown Westby. It had been closed since March.
“The Westby Blend closed with the COVID-19 lockdown,” said Hill’s mother, Monica Orban, who with another daughter, Evelyn Sumer, first opened the business last December. Orban also is a professional gardener and owns Nisse House of Art in the same building. Orban said that because of COVID-19, her art business is open online as an Etsy shop for vintage items.
Hill, who now operates The Westby Blend with the help of Sumer, recently moved back to the area from Delaware. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 2012, and then received a technical diploma in massage therapy and an associate degree in business management, both from Western Technical College.
Hill said The Westby Blend offers a variety of coffee beverages, tea, hot chocolate, savory waffles, bagels, made-from-scratch bread and soups, and baked goods from Kvarnstrom’s Bakery in Westby. It also sells items made by local artists.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call 608-632-0288 or visit the shop’s Facebook page. It soon will have a website.
Klug Insurance Agency LLC will open Tuesday in its new location at 123 E. Main St. in downtown Caledonia, Minn.
Mike Klug, who owns the independent insurance agency, said last week that it would move over the weekend from its previous location at 111 E. Main St.
Klug owns both buildings and has put his agency’s previous location up for sale. “We have some people interested in it,” he said.
Klug said he bought the new location about 1½ years ago and renovated it. It has about four times as much space as the previous building, he said. The new location had been vacant for about three years.
“We needed more room,” Klug said of the agency’s move to the larger building. “We wanted to hire more help.” Klug Insurance is about to add one employee, which will bring the number of people on its staff to four. And Klug said he expects to add more employees in the future.
His agency sells home, car, farm and business insurance.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at other times by appointment. For more information, call 507-725-9316 or visit the agency’s Facebook page or www.kluginsurance.com.
Bridget Woodhouse has opened Thirsty Cactus Nutrition at 210 S. Main St. in downtown Viroqua.
The new business opened July 11 and offers meal replacement shakes, energizing tea and protein coffee, made with Herbalife products. Woodhouse is an Herbalife distributor.
“We also offer free wellness coaching,” Woodhouse said last week.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Thirsty Cactus Nutrition also is open on some Saturdays, and at other times by appointment. “We plan to expand hours as I get more distributors in here working,” Woodhouse said.
Woodhouse, who lives in Seneca, Wis., said she chose Viroqua as the location for her new business because “It’s got such a great downtown and a lot of community involvement. It just made a lot of sense for me to come to Main Street in Viroqua.”
For more information, visit Thirsty Cactus Nutrition’s Facebook page or http://thirstycactus.goherbalife.com.
A grand opening celebration was held Saturday at Cabin Fever Soaps & Essentials at 238 Main St. in downtown McGregor, Iowa.
The shop sells a variety of bath products, and a large selection of natural soap made in the building. It also sells handmade items made by local crafters.
For more information, visit www.cabinfeversoaps.com or the shop’s Facebook page.
