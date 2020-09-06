Steve Cahalan: New owner reopens The Westby Blend

Mike Klug, who owns the independent insurance agency, said last week that it would move over the weekend from its previous location at 111 E. Main St.

Klug owns both buildings and has put his agency’s previous location up for sale. “We have some people interested in it,” he said.

Klug said he bought the new location about 1½ years ago and renovated it. It has about four times as much space as the previous building, he said. The new location had been vacant for about three years.

“We needed more room,” Klug said of the agency’s move to the larger building. “We wanted to hire more help.” Klug Insurance is about to add one employee, which will bring the number of people on its staff to four. And Klug said he expects to add more employees in the future.

His agency sells home, car, farm and business insurance.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at other times by appointment. For more information, call 507-725-9316 or visit the agency’s Facebook page or www.kluginsurance.com.