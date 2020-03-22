Steve Cahalan: New owners plan to open HD Drive-in in Holmen

The new location is the former Smith Family Furniture building at 47 Copeland Ave., across from the Three Rivers Plaza shopping center in La Crosse. The new location’s grand opening celebration will be May 1.

The Ward Avenue store opened in September 2018 and the Holmen store opened in April 2019.

Wilbur said she closed the Ward Avenue and Holmen stores Tuesday because of concern about the spread of coronavirus. She tentatively plans to reopen the Ward Avenue store on April 1 and operate it through through April 18. The Holmen location will not reopen.

Wilbur said she will license others to open additional RootinCrown stores, and said the first licensed store probably will open in mid- to late 2021 in Holmen.

Wilbur said she was looking for a new location for her La Crosse store after word surfaced last October that Kwik Trip hopes to break ground in 2021 for a new convenience store at the site of the former Redwood Motel and the building her store is in. Her lease at the Holmen location ends March 31.