Steve Cahalan: New restaurants come to La Crosse, Onalaska

A string of restaurant openings has started in La Crosse and Onalaska.

A Mexican restaurant and an Asian-style pizza restaurant opened last week in downtown La Crosse, where an Indian restaurant is expected to open soon.

Meanwhile, Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant spokesman Tyler Benson said last week that the chain’s new Onalaska restaurant is scheduled to open June 17.

The new Chipotle is on Highway 16, just north of the Olive Garden restaurant, and Benson said it will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Chipotle restaurants employ an average of about 25 people, he said.

“We’re always looking for communities where we can serve responsibly-sourced, classically-cooked real food and establish new local partnerships, and the Onalaska area is a great fit,” Benson said.

Mexcal opened Thursday in the former Shady Kate’s restaurant location at 333 Main St. in La Crosse. It serves authentic Mexican cuisine, said Gilmar Vada, one of the restaurant’s owners.

Mexcal opened without alcoholic beverages, but its owners hope to begin offering those in July, once they obtain a city liquor license.