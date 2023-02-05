If you think you see a fire-breathing dragon’s head at The Bronze Dragon in downtown La Crosse, it won’t be because you’ve had too much to drink there.

Caitlyn Konze, owner of the business that opened Jan. 5 in Powell Place at 200 Main St., describes it as a non-alcoholic geek and gamer bar with non-alcoholic beers and wine, sodas, tea, snacks, board games and live performances.

The dragon’s head mounted on a wall breathes water vapor that’s illuminated by various colors of light, when Konze activates it with a remote control device.

Konze is inviting customers to vote on four possible names for the dragon’s head — Shiv, Barnaby, Freyja or Noodles. The winning name will be announced at The Bronze Dragon’s grand opening event — a Valentine’s Day drag show Feb. 14.

Starting Feb. 8, The Bronze Dragon’s regular hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The non-alcoholic bar has lots of tables and chairs where customers can play card and board games provided by the business, or which they bring with them. It has two tables that were custom made for tabletop role-playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons.

“I think La Crosse is ready for a non-alcoholic late-night place to hang out without the temptation to drink to excess,” Konze said of her decision to open The Bronze Dragon. “I’m happy to provide a place where we can build community. We have a place for socializing that doesn’t revolve around alcohol.”

For more information, call The Bronze Dragon at 608-519-0076 or visit its Facebook page. It soon will have a website.

Singlestitch La Crosse vintage clothing store opened Saturday at 123 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse.

Onalaska native Danny Garrity owns the new store, whose hours are noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Singlestitch buys, sells and trades vintage apparel such as T-shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, denim and hats, mostly from the 1970s to the early 2000s.

Garrity worked at La Crosse Vintage, which West Salem native Mitchell Hammes opened in February 2020 at 127 S. Sixth St. in downtown La Crosse. Hammes moved that business to Madison, where it opened under the new name Singlestitch in September 2021. Garrity continued to work with Hammes at the Madison store.

When the business moved to Madison, Garrity said, he and Hammes planned to eventually open another vintage clothing store in La Crosse.

For more information, visit Singlestitch La Crosse’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Ashley Brigson opened the Blue Ivy Salon & Boutique on Jan. 18 at 644 Second Ave. N. in Onalaska. It’s along Hwy. 35, about a block south of the Blue Moon Restaurant.

The salon offers a variety of beauty services, such as cutting hair for men, women and children; extensions; colors; highlights; lowlights; waxing and bridal parties. “For wedding parties, I do local and travel,” Brigson said.

The boutique part of her business has not opened yet. But Brigson said it will be open Feb. 21, when she will hold a grand opening celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. “Things I will sell will be hats, scarves, jewelry, some clothes, handmade signs, and items that will reflect the season,” she said.

Services are by appointment. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

Brigson has been cutting hair for 18 years and specializes in precision cutting, coloring techniques and extensions.

“I started my own salon when I was 26 years old in 2011,” she said. “I am so proud of the business I started and have grown, and that I have moved from renting my salon building to now owning my own building. With this came the change of location from La Crosse to Onalaska, along with the change in my salon name. I am so happy to finally have all of my dreams come true.” The previous business name was Hair By Ashley.

For more information, call 608-790-8688 or visit www.blueivysalon.com or Facebook.

The Scooter’s Coffee shop under construction at Hale Drive and Holmen Drive in Holmen is expected to open by the end of April, one of its owners said last week.

“We began doing ground work in late November, and we began construction of the building itself at the very beginning of January,” Zach Mueller said. He also is one of the owners of the Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru that opened in June at 715 Second Ave. S. in Onalaska.

The Holmen building is larger than the Onalaska one and will have inside and outside seating, as well as a drive-thru.

“While we expect the majority of our business to come through the drive-thru, the Holmen location will have indoor seating with Internet available to support our customers working and hosting business meetings in the coffee shop,” Mueller said. “We will also have an outdoor patio with seating available when the weather permits.

La Crosse-based Nesnah Ventures has acquired Valley Scale, a weighing products and services company serving Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan from facilities in Green Bay, Rice Lake and Wausau.

Nesnah announced the acquisition last week, saying it adds to Nesnah’s portfolio of weighing solutions companies, which also include La Crosse Scale, WIScale and Rogan Scale. It said it plans to incorporate both the Wausau and Green Bay facilities as new service locations, while integrating the Rice Lake team into current service locations.

Nesnah Ventures also owns other businesses, such as the Star Blends agricultural feed company; Venture Fuels, a wholesale provider of fuel; CodaBow, a carbon fiber violin bow manufacturer; and Burrachos Fresh Mexican Grill restaurants.

Dollar General opened a store at 405 W. Main St. in La Farge on Jan. 11.

Based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Dollar General’s stores offer national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health and beauty products. As of October, the company operated 18,818 stores in 47 states.

I saw last week that the restaurant’s website now says the new Five Guys Burgers and Fries at 3025 S. Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska is expected to open in late March. When I checked the website several days before that, it said the restaurant would open in February.

The website is at https://restaurants.fiveguys.com/3025-s-kinney-coulee-rd.

Five Guys will be the last tenant to open in a new three-unit building, just north of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. A Mattress Firm store opened in the middle space in October and Caribou Coffee opened a Caribou Cabin drive-thru and walk-up location in the southernmost space in November.

