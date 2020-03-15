Steve Cahalan: Noodles, AT&T Wireless openings are delayed to June

March 22 will be the last day for the Build-A-Bear Workshop store in Valley View Mall, store manager Jennifer Odom said. A sign at the entrance says it will close soon.

“It was a corporate decision,” Odom said. The St. Louis-based chain’s lease at the mall expires at the end of March, and the chain decided not to renew it, she said.

Odom is one of nine employees at the La Crosse store, which opened in November 2013. Once it closes, the nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop will be in Wisconsin Dells, she said.

Sarah Starch has opened Odessa Salon at 318 S. Second St. in downtown La Crescent, Minn.

Starch opened her hair salon Feb. 18 in the former Mickey’s Place for Hair salon, which closed in November when its owner retired. The building was remodeled before Starch’s salon opened.

Starch cuts hair for men, women and children. “I also do facial waxing and scalp treatment,” she said. She hopes to eventually expand the business and welcomes suggestions as to what additional services the salon should offer.