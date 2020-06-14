Steve Cahalan: Noodles & Co. restaurant opening is delayed to late summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local fans of the Noodles & Co. restaurant chain will have to wait a little longer to eat at its new Onalaska restaurant.

“Due to some additional delays around construction and COVID-19, we are currently targeting a late summer opening for our Onalaska location,” Noodles spokesman Brian Anderson told me last week. “It is a bit soon to say exactly when” it will open.

When the Onalaska restaurant was first announced in May 2019, the Colorado-based chain had hoped to open it by the end of 2019.

Noodles will be in four-unit building at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska, where Shopko Optical opened in December and where an AT&T store also will open. A tenant hasn’t been announced for the fourth space.

The Old Country Buffet restaurant that used to occupy the site closed in 2016 and that building was razed in 2018 to make way for the new building.

The AT&T store in that new four-unit building is expected to open in late June, said Mike Montes, vice president of sales for mobily LLC, an authorized AT&T retailer based in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas.